The Kardashians trolled after leaving several family members out of Christmas photos: ‘Where are all the men?’

The Kardashian-Jenners certainly know how to throw a party.

So, it was no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s Christmas photos gave her fans and followers a glimpse at her family’s lavish holiday get-together, including some high-profile celebrities.

Kim uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram following the holiday, showing off her and her family’s stylish ensembles and luxurious decor.

The first photo in the bunch showed Kim alongside her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, and their famous momager, Kris Jenner.

The ladies posed outdoors, clad in their chic gowns amid a backdrop of snow and evergreen trees.

Other photos showed Kim and her longtime friend, Paris Hilton, enjoying a sled ride in the snow, Kim dancing the night away, and posing alongside some of her friends, including singer-songwriter Babyface.

Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her Christmas celebrations

In the caption of her Instagram share, Kim wrote, “❄️ Christmas Time…and we had a Time!!!! ❄️.”

More than two million of Kim’s fans and followers liked the images, and thousands more flocked to the comments section to remark on her epic social gathering.

While most of the comments were complimentary, quite a few of Kim’s critics noticed something missing from her pics — the men in the family.

Critics wonder where the Kardashian-Jenner men were in Kim’s Christmas party photos

Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, was missing from the family photos, as were the Kardashians’ significant others.

“Where are all the men?” asked one of Kim’s IG followers.

Others speculated why they may have been missing from the photos, joking that the men were either “in the basement to smoke cigars and get drunk,” busy watching the kids, or the Kardashian girls “ran them all off.”

There were quite a few Instagram users who also questioned Rob’s absence, as well as the Kardashian-Jenner kids’.

“What about Rob?” asked another follower. “Its like yall forgot about him cuz he aint a money train.”

More curious fans wondered about Rob’s whereabouts, with another asking, “Where’s your kids it’s Christmas Right?”

Kim’s lavish decor has become a topic of contention

Kim’s elaborate Christmas celebration wasn’t the only holiday post that came under fire.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Kim faced major backlash when she shared footage of her extravagant Christmas decor.

Many of Kim’s followers found her spectacular light and tree display to be over the top and out of touch with reality.

Kim even used her SKIMS brand clothing to wrap her family’s Christmas gifts this year.

But, while wrapping gifts in SKIMS fabric might seem excessive to most, Kim made it clear that she would be repurposing the cotton to “reuse it on stuff that I make for my family.”

