The Kardashians: Travis Barker released from hospital after painful bout of pancreatitis

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital for his painful, life-threatening bout of pancreatitis.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, visited West Hills Hospital when Travis began to experience pain in his abdomen. Upon examination, Travis was rushed via ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. It’s believed that a recent endoscopy triggered the condition.

Travis Barker recovering at home after hospital stay for pancreatitis, says source

Now, sources say that Travis, 46, has been discharged from the hospital and is completing his recovery at home. Speaking with The Sun on Monday, July 4, a source said, “Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July 4th,” with a second source confirming the same to the outlet.

Travis confirmed his diagnosis in an Instagram Story on July 2. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He continued, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

Travis’ wife, Kourtney, 43, has been by his side throughout his harrowing ordeal that began on June 28.

Travis Barker gives an update from the hospital

Get well soon @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/1Xpl0XkuPm — Rock The View 📸 (@rocktheview) July 2, 2022

Although sources reported that Kourtney stepped out for a solo excursion amid Travis’ hospitalization, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slammed the reports.

Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian has remained by his side

Photos of Kourtney were spattered on the internet, showing her looking solemn in a head-to-toe black ensemble while running errands. However, Kourtney took aim at the photogs responsible for the pics, claiming they were “weeks old.”

Kourtney wrote in an Instagram Story: “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)… I didn’t forget about you,” Kourtney wrote of the photographers.

In addition to calling out the paparazzi, Kourtney also took to social media to voice what a “scary and emotional” week she and Travis have endured.

“Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” Kourtney shared. In addition to thanking God and their fans for their prayers and support, Kourtney added, “I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

