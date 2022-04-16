The Kardashians trashed for Disneyland takeover — Watch them ride alone as patrons wait

The Kardashians rode solo on the rides at Disneyland, sparking outrage from park-goers. Pic credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The Kardashians came under fire at Disneyland when park-goers shared footage of them receiving solo access to the rides.

Disneyland patrons were not happy about the Kardashians taking over a ride while they waited.

Last week, some members of the Kardashian clan took their kids to Disneyland. A park-goer who was in line for the teacup ride captured a video of the famous family cutting to the front and getting the ride all to themselves.

Disneyland patrons left waiting while the Kardashians cut queue, get solo ride

In a Reddit post, they titled, “No one else was allowed on the rides at Disneyland while the Kardashians were on it,” the Disneyland patron shared a video of the Kardashians enjoying their solo teacup ride while fellow customers waited in long lines for their turns.

The original video was posted to TikTok by @shesbrewing.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian could be seen clearly riding in the teacups with their kids and several other dark-haired females. The Kardashian sisters took up three teacups, leaving the rest of the teacups empty while onlookers waited for their turn to ride.

The video included captioning that read, “When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves, and make us common folk wait and watch them… typical. It seemed like forever!”

The video creator shared that park-goers were finally allowed to get on the ride after 30 minutes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Critics bash Kardashians for ‘entitled’ solo Disneyland ride

Outraged Redditors took to the comments where they sounded off about the Kardashians’ special treatment.

“How would you enjoy yourself with all those people in the queue watching annoyed 💀💀💀,” wrote one commenter.

Another felt the Kardashians were lost in their own world and penned, “They legit dont even notice anyone other than themselves.”

Pic credit: u/MiaLba/Reddit

“Right? I feel like this would be 1000x worse than simply riding with other people,” hypothesized another disgruntled Redditor. “Now they’re on display like a bunch of entitled zoo animals.”

Another Redditor felt they should pool their resources and invest in their own amusement park: “They got enough money, build their own fkn place.”

Last week, Kim and Khloe shared footage from their Disneyland excursion to their Instagram Stories, painting a picture-perfect day at the park with their kids. However, according to the video shared by @shesbrewing, it was a much different story.

VIP guests often skip the queue and forgo waiting in line for rides, but the fact that so many of the teacup seats were left empty while others were left waiting didn’t sit well with other Disneyland guests.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.