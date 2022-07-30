The Kardashians: Pete Davidson drops his phone and runs when Kim Kardashian invites him for a shower

Pete Davison rushed to take a shower with Kim when the opportunity presented itself. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Kardashian’s newest star, Pete Davidson, has made a banging first impression on the Season 2 trailer of The Kardashians.

The trailer started strong by showcasing the Kardashian-Jenner women in their natural elements of working and living their best life.

Towards the end of the trailer is where Pete made his Hulu debut.

Pete was standing in what looked like Kim’s dressing room with Khloe when Kim entered the room and blatantly asked Pete to take a shower with her.

Kim said, “babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?”

After Kim asked Pete what seemed like a “no-brainer” question, Pete quickly tossed his phone into the air and trailed right behind her.

Kim and Pete’s relationship has grown over time

At the beginning of Season 1 of The Kardashians, Kim tried very hard to keep her relationship with Pete under the radar and not let her love life interfere with the show.

However, as the season went on, Kim openly started to mention Pete and their relationship endeavors more and embrace how smoothly their relationship was moving.

Fans gawk over how cute Kim and Pete are

Many fans left comments under the trailer with the majority of them commenting on just how obsessed they are with Pete and Kim’s relationship.

One fan commented that they like the simplicity of Kim and Pete’s relationship.

The fan said, “I like Pete, he makes Kim enjoy simple things that she probably needs. I have a very rich aunt, when all the luxury and fast phase of life become too much. She strolls along places where you can buy street food, dress simple and just enjoy that time eating from those street carts. When I saw Pete took Kim to a regular pizza place and she was just wearing hoodie, and enjoyed the whole thing…I’m vouching for their relationship to make it to a more serious level.”

Fans have started to compare Pete to Scott and love the idea of Pete taking over.

One fan commented, “LOL PETE I feel like he’s the new Scott in that he will be the comedic relief of the show and have the most hilarious one-liners. The Lord has been so funny all these years but there’s always room for 2!”

Fans are ready to embrace Pete with open arms as he embarks on the new season of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.