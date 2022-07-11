The Kardashians: North West has one word for people taking photos of her

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North was fed up with the cameras during a recent fashion show. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, isn’t afraid to speak her mind and the high-profile 9-year-old did just that at a recent fashion show.

North’s ultra-famous parents have catapulted her into the spotlight from a young age. She often travels the world with her socialite mom, and the duo recently enjoyed a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show while in France for Paris Haute Couture Week.

Kim shared a carousel post on Instagram, including several photos and videos from her and North’s time in Paris. Following a slew of high-fashion poses of herself and North, Kim then shared a video in the last slide of her post.

North West has one word for photographers snapping her pic ‘Stop’

Apparently, North was over having her picture taken and found a way to express herself that caught everyone’s attention.

In the short clip, the camera panned to Kim and North sitting front-row, next to fashion world icon Anna Wintour. As the camera turned to North, she made eye contact with the camera as she slowly raised her invitation, on which she had written one word on the back, which read, “Stop.”

Kim explained the incident in her Instagram post’s caption, which began, “JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE SHOW ~ So proud of my sweet friend @olivier_rousteing for designing this couture collection for @jeanpaulgaultier I couldn’t be more proud!”

Kim Kardashian says North ‘had it with people taking pictures of her’

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kim continued before explaining North’s behavior in the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣”

North is already making a name for herself at just 9 years old, and it isn’t surprising, given her famous bloodlines, which also means she gets to associate with other A-list celebrities’ kids, such as her BFF, Jessica Simpson’s daughter, Maxwell.

The youngster is photographed quite a bit as the daughter of two high-profile parents who are constantly in the public eye. However, her amusing response to the cameras made it clear that she has had enough.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.