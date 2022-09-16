The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner goes grunge ‘behind the scenes’ in plunging crop top

Kylie has a whole new look for a good reason. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner goes grunge while giving a behind-the-scenes look of herself in a plunging crop top for a new project that will have fans talking.

Kylie is known for her stunning glamourous looks and being a fashionista.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has debuted a new grunge look showing off a completely different side of herself.

Taking to Instagram this week, Kylie rocked a short dark wig in a dressing room while sporting a tight long black skirt and black bra-like crop top.

Kylie was standing in front of a mirror as she had one hip kicked out to the side and her hands on her tilted-back head as she glanced down. The reality TV star’s dark red, almost black lipstick stood out, as did her smoky eyes.

“CR behind the scenes @crfashionbook,” was the caption on the post.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner goes grunge for new photoshoot

The crop top picture was featured in an Instagram post that shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots from Kylie’s photoshoot for CR Fashion Book. Kylie will make an appearance in CR Fashion Book Issue 21.

There’s no question Kylie brought a whole new look to this photo shoot.

Another image featured Kylie wearing a black and red long wig with bangs. Kylie was in distressed jeans with a white strip up the sides, a white cup-sleeved top gathered in the middle, and high white platform shoes sneaking out under her jeans.

The mother of two was standing in front of a couple of mannequins in the picture, having her makeup touched up.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s jaw-dropping post was flooded with comments showing her love. One person who couldn’t stop responding on the social media message was her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The Good American founder wrote three different replies for her little sister, gushing each time over the pictures.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Several replies included nothing but emojis showing support for Kylie as she went grunge for a good reason.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner remains one busy lady, that’s for sure. A Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Event brought her famous siblings out in full force to support her new launch.

Speaking of launches, Kylie and momager Kris Jenner have been heating up social media as they promote their upcoming collaboration.

She has also been gearing up for Season 2 of The Kardashians, which will feature Kylie getting real about the postpartum depression she suffered after having her son last winter.

To see all the behind-the-scenes photos that Kylie shared from her CR Fashion Book photoshoot click here.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 22 on Hulu with Season 1 streaming now.