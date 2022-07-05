The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian did not celebrate Fourth of July

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t celebrate the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court’s recent decision. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Many families celebrated the Fourth of July this past Monday as the national holiday rolled around, but it doesn’t look like Kourtney Kardashian was celebrating at all.

Although she is known for her star status as a reality star, Kourtney’s father was an attorney, and she revealed to her younger sister Kim that at one point, she wanted to be a lawyer too. Though Kourtney is not a lawyer, she is following current events in the United States.

Following an important Supreme Court decision, Kourtney opted not to celebrate Independence Day. Instead, she spent the day with her family as Travis Barker recovered from his stay in the hospital.

Kourtney Kardashian refuses to celebrate Independence Day

Kourtney didn’t appear to be celebrating Independence Day following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn Roe v Wade as she had some scathing words for the United States holiday.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Kourtney shared the message, “4th of July has been canceled due to shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women.”

The Sun reports that she later shared pictures of a basket full of board games as the two appeared to enjoy a low-key day at home while Travis recovers from his stint in the hospital.

Later, Kourtney and Travis both shared some snaps from the beach as they enjoyed a beach outing with Kourtney’s children, Penelope and Reign.

Although Kourtney is displeased with the current government proceedings, she does seem to be happy that Travis is home and doing well, and Kris Jenner appears to feel similarly.

Travis Barker receives sweet bouquet from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

As previously reported, a source confirmed that Travis was home from the hospital, advising, “Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July 4th.”

Not only are his wife and kids supporting him, but his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sent a sweet bouquet of flowers to their recovering son-in-law.

The gorgeous bouquet was filled with various orange flowers and had a short but sweet note tucked among the blooms. The note read, “Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xo.”

Travis was hospitalized for about six days while being treated for severe pancreatitis. Shortly after being admitted, he took to social media to let fans know what was going on.

He wrote, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He revealed to fans that he had a “very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area” and the removal, unfortunately, damaged a very important pancreatic drainage tube, which “resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Fortunately, he is back home to spend time with his blended family.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.