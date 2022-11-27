The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian trolled after asking fans what they want to see on Season 3

Kim Kardashian asked fans what they want to see on The Kardashians next season. Their answers did not disappoint. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Last week’s Season 2 finale of The Kardashians left some fans disappointed.

Rather than diving into the family’s real-life dramas, from Kanye to Tristan Thompson, many felt the series had barely skimmed the surface, instead stretching a Kris Jenner hip-replacement storyline over three episodes.

Some fans took the opportunity to vent their frustrations with the show, which was criticized for its excessive focus on the sisters’ businesses and a slow-moving plot.

A common theme was authenticity, as fans harkened back to the less filtered early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the Hulu iteration, the sisters that fans had come to love felt more like walking product placements than actual people.

Many people aired their grievances online after Kim took to social media to get feedback from viewers and the consensus is that they were less than satisfied.

“That’s it?” one fan wrote on a Reddit forum after the finale aired. “Like the whole season?”

“This is all we get?” echoed another.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, perhaps picking up on the negative response, took to social media to solicit some ideas for improvement.

“What do you guys wanna see for season 3 of The Kardashians?” the star asked her Twitter followers. “Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks?

Kim Kardashian trolled after asking fans’ advice for Season 3

Many pointed out that the much talked about dramas in the sisters’ real lives – from the Astroworld festival tragedy to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s luxe Italian wedding to Kim’s divorce drama and break-up with Pete Davidson – weren’t shown onscreen.

“Y’all don’t know how to do reality tv anymore,” wrote one person. “You can’t have a reality show without drama and this season is proving that.”

Fans offer ideas for The Kardashians Season 3

Others lamented the lack of Scott Disick, a longtime fan favorite.

“More Scott and less Kravis,” one person wrote. “If I hear one more whispered ‘yeah baby’ or see another make out scene I’m gonna kill my self.”

Others weighed in with less practical – but equally entertaining – solutions.

“I’d like to see you adopting me as your 38year old daughter whom you dote on and financially provide for,” joked one.

“I want to see Kendall Jenner take an improv class…” another weighed in. “Then I want Kourtney to tour the factory where they make Cheez Its (this is a 2-hour episode) then I want Kylie to do ayahuasca.”

Now that the season is over, we’ll have to wait and see if the sisters will take heed and do better in Season 3.