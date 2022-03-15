The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian ‘so grateful’ for support of boyfriend Pete Davidson amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian expressed that she was ‘so grateful’ to have Pete Davidson’s support while dealing with split from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fsadou/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian was declared legally single at the beginning of this month, but she’s still struggling with claims from her ex, Kanye West.

Despite Kanye’s best efforts to break her relationship with Pete Davidson and make it appear that he isn’t allowed to see his kids, Kim and Pete’s relationship is still going strong.

Pete and Kim only became Instagram official within the last week but have been seeing each other since October after her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

A source close to the family recently revealed that Kim is “so grateful” to have Pete and his support while she handles her divorce from Kanye.

Kim Kardashian is ‘grafetul” for boyfriend Pete Davidson

A source revealed to E! News that Pete has “really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this.” The source advised Kim has been under a lot of stress “dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him.”

Not only has Pete been a great support for Kim, but he even attempted to talk some sense into Kanye himself.

The comedian texted Kanye in an attempt to get together and talk one-on-one, but the rapper didn’t want to do it in private.

A friend of Pete’s, Dave Sirus, posted the messages first, but the post has since been taken down. However, a source confirms that the messages are real, and despite them causing more attention, Kim is proud of Pete for standing up for himself.

The source revealed that Kim is “really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself. She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

Since Kim is so grateful for Pete Davidson, many fans are curious whether or not the Saturday Night Live star will appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Will Pete Davidson be on The Kardashians?

As fans prepare to watch The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim opened up about how much of her relationship with Pete will be on the show.

Kim revealed that the beginnings of their relationship will be revealed on the show, such as “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

However, the star did say that she hasn’t filmed with Pete for the show at this time. It doesn’t appear that either party is opposed to filming together, but she said, “it’s just not what he does.”

Kim said Pete isn’t opposed to being on the show in the future if the opportunity arises and likely “wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away” if there was an event and he was present for it.

Along with Pete apparently not making an appearance on the first season of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she would not publicly badmouth Kanye because he is the father of her children and wants their kids to know that they’re still a family.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.