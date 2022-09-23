The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian reveals emotional response to ‘really tough episode’

Kim Kardashian was heartbroken watching her sister Khloe Kardashian on the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

Season 2 of The Kardashians premiered last night, and it was an emotional episode. Khloe Kardashian was at the center of the premiere and provided fans with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Even Kim Kardashian revealed that it was hard to watch.

The episode started with Kim and Khloe lying on a bed and Khloe saying, “We need to talk about Bruno.”

Later, Khloe sat in her confessional chair visibly nervous. Her voice trembled as she revealed to the crew and the producers that she had been keeping a secret.

She fought back the tears as she explained that she and Tristan were having a baby boy through a surrogate.

Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and impregnated another woman less than two weeks after their embryo transfer.

Kim Kardashian revealed she cried

Kim, who broke the bad news to Khloe while filming last season, took to social media and shared how she felt watching it all back.

She revealed that the episode was tough for her and that every time she watched it, she got emotional.

She wrote, “This is a really tough episode to watch I’ve cried every time I’ve seen it.”

A few days ago, Kim told People that the premiere of Season 2 of The Kardashians would be an intense one. She said, “It’s, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven’t talked about.”

Khloe shared her secret with The Kardashians’ producers

During the episode, Khloe got very real and vulnerable. She told the crew that she had kept the secret since December because she couldn’t deal with everyone’s judgments and opinions.

At that point, only her close family and best friends knew about it. She explained, “I can’t hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f**k I am… I can’t even begin to think about that.”

Throughout the episode, viewers saw The Good American Co-Founder struggle with her feelings. She questioned why Tristan never told her he was having another baby while she was on a surrogacy journey with him.

Her family worried about her as she kept to herself and didn’t want a baby shower or to celebrate. Ultimately, she gave in to her mother, Kris Jenner, and they celebrated this new life amongst close friends and family.

Khloe admitted to being very scared about what would come when the public found out. She said in one of her confessionals that she had to brace herself.

It seems like the family wanted to get it over with because that episode was filmed at the end of the season but was the first one to premiere.

Now that fans know about Tristan’s infidelity and deceit, Kim explained they didn’t want to have fans wait all season to see how everything happened.

She wrote, “And now flashback to the rest of the season… we didn’t wanna make you wait til the end for this episode.”

At the end of the episode, tears of joy were flowing from the family as Khloe welcomed her beautiful and healthy baby boy.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.