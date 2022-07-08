The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian gets real about her cosmetic procedures

Is Kim’s beauty all natural? She opened up about which cosmetic procedures she’s undergone. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is well-known for her natural beauty, as well as some cosmetically-enhanced features, and the socialite recently dished on which procedures she’s had done and which ones she has passed on.

With one of the most recognizable faces and bodies in Hollywood, it’s impossible to not know who Kim Kardashian is. In addition to being genetically blessed in the looks department and sporting impossibly snatched curves, Kim has made a mint capitalizing on her appearance.

Most celebrities in the public eye undergo some type of cosmetic or surgical enhancements, although they don’t always admit to the work they’ve had done.

Kim Kardashian clears the air on cosmetic procedures, admits to Botox, denies fillers

However, Kim recently got candid about what she’s had done during an interview with Allure. “I care. I really genuinely care about looking good,” Kim admitted to the publication for their August 2022 cover story.

During her interview, Kim admitted to undergoing Botox injections but says she’s been more lax about it these days. She admitted to having “a little bit of Botox,” adding, “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

Although onlookers might speculate that Kim has had filler injected into her genetically-impeccable facial features, she says she has never had filler in her lips nor cheeks, nor has she altered her eyelashes or eyebrows in any way.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” Kim revealed.

Kim admittedly would go to great lengths to preserve her beauty and youthfulness

Kim made it clear that she’s likely more devoted to spending time thinking about what beauty treatments she needs, more so than the average person: “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet,” Kim shared.

The SKIMS founder makes sure to carve out time for her beauty regimen when she knows she won’t be interrupted. “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,” The Kardashians star revealed.

The 41-year-old mom of four said that she “would still do anything to look and feel youthful,” referencing the time she told The New York Times that she would “eat a bowl of poop” if it made her look more youthful.

Although she’s willing to go to great lengths in the name of beauty and youthfulness, Kim claims she’s aware that it can reach an “unhealthy” place.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age. I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate,” Kim added. “There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

