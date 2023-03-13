The Kardashians fans weigh in on Khloe and Tristan Thompson: ‘Doormat of the decade’

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are apparently back together — and The Kardashians fans aren’t happy.

Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder and her NBA player ex were spotted partying together, seeming to confirm months of speculation that the couple was back on.

On Friday night, both Khloe and Tristan turned out to celebrate her bestie Malika Haqq’s 40th birthday with a star-studded bash at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy.

For the special occasion, Khloe chose a sparkling silver Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a high slit up the side. Tristan, meanwhile, opted for a black-on-black leather ensemble, which he paired with sparkling silver Nike sneaks.

Although the two arrived in separate cars, their coordinated looks seemed like a dead giveaway that they were back together.

But given that Tristan has reportedly cheated on Khloe not just once but multiple times, fans were less than thrilled about their reconciliation, with one social media commenter calling The Kardashians star the “doormat of the decade.”

Pic credit: u/kiwi_love777/Reddit

Fans weigh in on Khloe Kardashian’s reunion with Tristan Thompson

On a Reddit fan forum for Kardashian-Jenner “cynics,” users weighed in on Khloe’s apparent reunion with Tristan.

Given her ex’s unfaithful past, many found it hard to sympathize with Khloe, with one calling her actions “sad and pathetic.”

“She’s a clown for this and I no longer feel sad for her,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, adding that if Khloe “likes being disrespected on every imaginable level… then so be it I guess.”

Others were simply tired of the seemingly endless on-again, off-again drama. Khloe and Tristan initially got together back in 2016, but split in 2019 amid allegations that he had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Then, in the spring of 2021, the couple officially reconciled — only to break up again six months later when new cheating allegations surfaced.

As one Reddit user put it: “I don’t care anymore.”

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Although Khloe and Tristan are still officially broken up — or at least, haven’t said otherwise — rumors have been circling for months.

Fans started speculating back in January when Tristan’s mom Andrea Thompson passed away.

Soon after, Khloe flew to his native Toronto to support her ex as he and his family dealt with the tragic loss.

Last month, the Good American co-founder took to Twitter to deny the rumors, insisting that she is currently single and has “no man right now.”

“Who has time for a man lol,” The Kardashians star wrote.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.