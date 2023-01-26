The Kardashians fans trash Kourtney’s ‘hideous’ ‘nude’ dress

“I guess I just don’t understand fashion.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest way-out-there look has some fans and critics scratching their heads.

The Kardashians star posed on Instagram Thursday in an eye-catching Balmain dress featuring an image of a naked female body printed over the front.

“If you’d like to make a call please hang up and try again,” Kourtney captioned the post, which also included a back view of the look.

The back of the dress featured printed cherubs floating in a blue sky.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney is just the latest of many celebs who have recently embraced the “nude” look.

But the Poosh founder’s followers weren’t sold on Kourtney’s take on the bold trend, with The Kardashians fans taking to social media to trash the dress as “unflattering,” “hideous,” and even “grotesque.”

Fans weigh in on Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘nude illusion’ dress

In Kourtney’s Instagram comments section, many followers joined in to voice their distaste for the star’s bold “naked” look.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“Sorry to say,” one commenter wrote, “but this looks ridiculous.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“You people have tons of money and wear the worst clothes ever,” another added.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“All the money in the world and still can’t buy taste,” agreed another.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“This dress is unflattering and hideous,” another put in.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Others had somewhat mixed feelings, arguing that though they didn’t love the “nude” part of the dress, they didn’t mind the cherubs.

“This dress makes me uncomfortable,” one commenter wrote, but added that “the back is nice.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“It’s actually grotesque,” another wrote, adding, “…but I do love the back.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

One fan even speculated that Kourtney’s “naked” dress might be hiding a growing bump.

“SHE IS PREGNANT!” the commenter wrote, explaining that the cherub imagery on the back of the dress was a “secretive and subtle way” for Kourtney to announce that she’s expecting.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Not the first Kardashian fashion fail of the week

Variations of the so-called “nude illusion” dress have grown increasingly popular among celebrities. Stars from Demi Lovato to Zendaya to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne have modeled the look on red carpets.

Last year, Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner even wore a version to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Speaking of Kylie, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling has had her own fair share of head-scratching fashion moments while taking in the shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, the makeup mogul was dragged on social media after appearing at the Schiaparelli runway show wearing a massive, eerily lifelike stuffed lion head.

That’s fashion!

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.