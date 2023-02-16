The Kardashians fans call out Kylie Jenner’s ‘queerbaiting’ Valentine’s post

The Kardashians fans aren’t thrilled with Kylie Jenner’s “queerbaiting” Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a V-Day tribute to her longtime best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, that got her followers talking.

The post featured a series of photos of the duo posing on a basketball court.

One shot showed Kylie pretending to whisper a secret into her bestie’s ear. In another, the two held each other while appearing to kiss on the lips.

The pair even wore matching outfits, with both in sneakers, baggy blue jeans, and black leather jackets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Kylie called Stassie her “forever valentine,” with an infinity symbol.

Some of Kylie’s followers saw her Valentine’s post as nothing more than a sweet shoutout to a platonic friend. But others found it problematic, taking to social media to slam The Kardashians star for what they saw as “queerbaiting.”

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are really good friends. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kardashians critics accuse Kylie Jenner of ‘acting gay’ with Valentine’s Day shoutout

In Kylie’s Instagram comments section, some fans appeared to believe that she and Stassie – who recently made her relationship with (male) TikTok star Jaden Hossler Instagram official – were really together.

One fan asked if the post meant that Kylie is “not with Trav no more” – a reference to The Kardashians star’s on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“They look so happy together,” another fan wrote, adding four rainbow flag emojis.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

But others, pointing out that both women do, in fact, have boyfriends, saw the post as a transparent plea for attention.

“I feel like they have seen all the speculations about their friendship,” one commenter wrote, adding that Kylie and Stassie might be “‘acting gay’ just to get everyone talking!”

“I think they are just best friends,” the commenter added.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Another wrote that Kylie is “clearly not a lesbian. She’s all about marketing and attention and y’all buy it.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Are Kylie and Stassie ‘queerbaiting’?

This isn’t the first time a steamy besties photoshoot has sparked rumors that Kylie and Stassie might be more than just good friends.

In December, Kylie shared some festive snaps of the two posing suggestively in front of a Christmas tree.

And last month, the two were captured twinning in matching polka dot crop tops and miniskirts while posing on a white bed.

In a Reddit fan forum for Kardashian-Jenner “cynics,” some fans of The Kardashians saw a pattern.

“We don’t have to call it queerbaiting,” one commenter wrote, but given that both women only date men – or as far as we know, at least – they concluded that Kylie is “clearly doing this for attention and shock value.”

Pic credit: u/SinVerguenza04/Reddit

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.