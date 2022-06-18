The Kardashians EP reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s editing complaint

The Kardashians EP reacts to Kourtney’s complaints about how her storyline was depicted. Pic credit: The Kardashians/Hulu

In one of the final episodes of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian explained her pure annoyance with the editing of the show, especially regarding her engagement episode.

Kourtney thought that the episode shouldn’t have been so centered on the drama between her and Scott but more about the love that she and Travis had.

Kourtney felt the show did not do her engagement justice and that she and Travis were roped into drama instead of bliss.

The EP of The Kardashians reacts to Kourtney voicing her concerns on the show

During a panel at Disney’s FYC fest, executive producer Ben Winston explained that he liked that Kourtney had a voice in the show and felt comfortable enough to voice her discernment about how her engagement episode was displayed.

He said, “We’ve almost given her her voice of the cut that she didn’t like, and we put it on air, and I think that’s fair to her.”

Ben also explained that he liked how the editing was done and how they included her dismay over the situation in the episode.

Kourtney felt the episode shouldn’t have been so Scott focused

During the engagement episode, The Kardashian crew was depicted as overly concerned about how Scott would feel about the entire situation, rather than focusing on staying in the moment and discussing Kourtney’s recent engagement.

Kourtney did not like how that episode was edited because she felt the main focus was taken away from her and Travis and zoomed in on Scott.

Kourtney said in an episode of The Kardashians, “We like film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and we’re just so annoyed because they’re like swirling us in with this drama.”

During the engagement episode, the sisters were gathered on the couch, talking about how Scott would feel now that Kourtney was engaged and how the kids would handle the engagement.

Unfortunately, Kourtney’s children did not get invited to the engagement party, which made the episode more focused on the fact that Kourtney’s kids were not there.

The emotional well-being of Kourtney’s children and Scott seemed to take precedent over the pure enjoyment of Kourtney finally being engaged after having thought she would never get married.

Although the engagement episode was spun in a direction that wasn’t so appealing to Kourtney, Kourtney and Travis still had an excellent segment that was focused and more geared towards their fertility journey.

The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.