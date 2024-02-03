The Golden Bachelor’s mean girls are headed to The Bachelor to help Joey Graziadei

Four women from Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor will be extending their 15 minutes of fame just a little bit longer.

That’s because they’ll be appearing on the upcoming episode of The Bachelor to help Joey Graziadei find love.

For those who don’t remember The Golden Bachelor’s mean girls, they actually called themselves ASKN as they absolutely missed the opportunity to call themselves SNAK instead.

We’re talking about April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower — who became fast friends while staying together in the mansion and looking for love themselves.

So they know a little bit about what these ladies are going through.

And they’re also well-acquainted with the drama that can kick up in such a competitive environment.

The ASKN crew from The Golden Bachelor are hosting a pageant

So naturally, the ASKN women are putting The Bachelor ladies in competition with each other even more when they announce that they are hosting a pageant.

Each of Joey’s potential partners is tasked with showing off their special talent — and some have impressive abilities.

E! News shared a sneak peek of the Mrs. Right pageant, and it looks like it’ll be a lot of fun.

“I’m excited for the date today,” Joey said in the sneak peek before the women arrived for the competition. “I am here to find my Mrs. Right, and I hope that I can be their Mr. Right.”

There are eight women on this group date, and they all have interesting abilities that they are happy to show off.

Maria, who some think will be this season’s villain, is a talented gymnast and impresses everyone with her acrobatics and flexibility. The clip also teases singing and a very steamy kiss.

We’ll have to wait and see what the other five girls’ acts are, but we’re betting there are some pretty amazing talents among them.

Daisy Kent has Bachelor Nation in shambles

The biggest question is whether any of these ladies will have enough chemistry with Joey to sway The Bachelor viewers.

Right now, they are rooting hard for Daisy Kent after their romantic one-on-one date last week that had everyone swooning.

There’s no question that the chemistry between Joey and Daisy is strong, and Daisy was so taken aback that she even asked if he was real.

Joey already seems to have won over everyone watching because of his ability to tune out the world and tune in to whichever woman he’s with, asking all the most important questions and making sure they know they are seen and heard.

This might just be the best season of The Bachelor in years, and fans of the franchise know it because they are tuning in in droves, beating out viewership for the most recent seasons of the show and even beating The Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.