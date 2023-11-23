The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner proves he’s barely aged in handsome throwback on a Harley

Gerry Turner is one of the most popular men in Bachelor Nation right now.

He’s won the hearts of The Golden Bachelor viewers week after week, except for the last few, as he made some decisions that even he admits he regrets.

He’s down to just Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist as we wait for The Golden Bachelor finale.

It’s a bit of a long wait, too, as the ABC reality series took Thanksgiving off, delaying the big night until November 30.

We’ve learned a bit about all three remaining cast members during the short hiatus, including that Leslie was almost on reality TV before meeting Gerry Turner.

Now, we’re learning that Gerry has something in common with Faith Martin, whom he sent home after Hometowns after she shared a throwback photo on social media.

Gerry Turner looks handsome on his Harley

We might be missing a week of The Golden Bachelor, but we’re not missing out on a suave Gerry Turner sighting!

Gerry took to Instagram this week with a fun photo share to hold us over until next week when we’ll see him making possibly one of the hardest decisions of his life.

In the photo, Gerry is wearing a Hooters t-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt paired with blue jeans. He’s sitting on a Harley Davidson motorcycle while looking over at the camera with a straight face.

One hand rests on the handlebar while the other sits on his thigh.

He captioned the photo, “Throwback Monday! Found this the other day.”

Gerry Turner shared a throwback photo of himself on a Harley. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

Gerry Turner has many fans, but there are The Golden Bachelor critics, too

Gerry Turner started out the first season of The Golden Bachelor, winning over more and more fans every week.

The last few episodes have earned him some harsh criticism, though, as viewers take to social media to air their upset after Gerry threw the “L” word around a little too much and then told Leslie that she’s the one before even going on his Fantasy Suites date with Theresa.

But viewers aren’t the only ones taking aim at the new reality star. Kelly Ripa also had words for Gerry, whom she says should cut back on all the love declarations until the end.

Joy Behar isn’t impressed either and recently called him out on The View for crying too much.

Gerry Turner and his recent antics have been the talk of the talk shows in recent weeks, and with the finale coming up, there’s no end in sight.

The Golden Bachelor returns on Thursday, November 30, at 8/7c on ABC.