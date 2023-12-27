The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist spent Christmas apart

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist did not spend Christmas together.

The pair, who are set to get married on January 4, instead spent the holiday apart as they celebrated with their own families.

That may have The Golden Bachelor viewers wondering if Gerry and Theresa are still as in love as they seemed on finale night.

Gerry and Theresa have been making the rounds to promote The Golden Bachelor and themselves ever since the end of the season when they could finally be together again after revealing their big secret.

So it was unusual for the pair to spend their first Christmas apart after waiting for months to be able to spend time together again following Gerry’s on-air proposal.

However, Theresa had a solid explanation for the separation that should ease their fans’ minds.

Theresa Nist explained why she and Gerry Turner spent Christmas apart

On Christmas Eve, Theresa Nist took to Instagram to wish her fans a Merry Christmas and to explain why she wasn’t spending the holiday with her fiance.

She shared a carousel of three photos. The first was one of herself on the red carpet. The second, featured here, and Gerry on that same red carpet and the third was Theresa showing off her impressive princess-cut engagement ring.

In the caption, Theresa wrote, “a Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season. Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days.”

We’ll see if The Golden Bachelor’s first couple will be spending future Christmases together after they tie the knot.

Theresa Nist’s friends are hoping she gets a prenup

If Theresa Nist was going to get a prenup before marrying Gerry Turner, it seems like something that would have been done by now. After all, they get married in a little over a week.

That hasn’t stopped Theresa’s friends from speaking out about their friend’s upcoming nuptials and their wish that she takes that extra measure to protect her assets and ensure that Gerry is marrying her for the right reasons.

He did suddenly become interested in Theresa during the Fantasy Suite dates when she started talking about her career and her deep knowledge of finance and the stock market.

Prior to that, Gerry told Leslie Fhima that she was the one and led her to believe she’d be getting the proposal. That has some The Golden Bachelor viewers wondering if Gerry changed his mind when Theresa revealed her financial prowess.

It didn’t help that Gerry’s ex-girlfriend spoke out about their bad breakup right before finale night either.

The Golden Bachelor’s live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.