The Golden Bachelor’s April Kirkwood detailed ASKN fallout after filming The Bachelor together

Mean girls are still mean girling, according to a post made by April Kirkwood in January.

She just appeared on an episode of The Bachelor alongside the rest of The Golden Bachelor’s ASKN crew.

But it looks like the ladies had a huge fallout after filming together due to April backing out of their Saint Martin trip.

Further proving that something happened between The Golden Bachelor castmates, April Kirkwood no longer follows Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, or Nancy Hulkower.

Likewise, they don’t follow April anymore either but they do all still follow each other.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And in April’s callout, after the friends started feuding, she’s now comparing herself to Theresa Nist, whom Kathy Swarts famously bullied and picked at while they were all trying to win over Gerry Turner during the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

Only KSN from the ASKN crew hit St. Martin in January

Last month, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy enjoyed a trip to St. Martin together and shared quite a few photos of their time together.

It was clear that the senior women had a great time on their trip, enjoying some fun in the sun and great friendship during their tropical getaway.

They even showed off their diamond friendship bracelets that were purchased during their time together.

But one member of their crew, which they called ASKN but The Golden Bachelor fans unofficially called out for being “mean girls,” was missing and fans of the show wanted to know why.

All four women seemed to be getting along fine on The Bachelor, where they hosted the Mrs. Right pageant for Joey Graziadei’s season.

So clearly, the falling out happened after filming, and based on what April had to say about it, things have really gone downhill between these former friends.

April Kirkwood called out The Golden Bachelor castmates

April Kirkwood was previously on board to head out on a tropical vacation with the rest of the ASKN crew but apparently pulled out of the trip for financial reasons.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, she took to Instagram to explain her absence from the fun girls’ trip, and it looks like she was receiving a bit of backlash for not going — possibly from her former friends.

In her Instagram post, April’s caption started out by explaining her absence. “For all of the folks from Texas and PA that are daunting me about why I am not going to St. Martin. Although it is none of your business and there are only three people who knew I cancelled but karma never sleeps, here are the reasons.”

Then April explained in a numbered list that she “has a job” and that she can’t keep taking time off work, which she has already had to do to film The Golden Bachelor, film The Bachelor, and attend The Golden Wedding — not to mention all the other PR appearances she has done for the shows.

She also detailed a roof leak that cut into her finances and the fact that she has dogs that are “freaking out” that she needs to be around to take care of.

On top of that, April has family obligations like her son’s birthday and her granddaughter’s birthday, which take precedence.

She finished the list with number six, which said, “I’m an adult, and I have to make decisions that are best for my first love…not partying but my kids and keeping my house.”

Then, April went on to seemingly call out Susan, Kathy, and Nancy for starting some drama about her cancelation.

She wrote, “Only three people knew I cancelled, and I offered to pay for any fees I might have cost them. So whoever sent you, please respect me and don’t follow me for their dark dealings.”

She continued, “This is adult bullying, and it is a low, dense energy. This is a poor example of what adult females should act like. I seriously feel like I’m on the Golden Bachelor part two, and I’m the new Teresa being targeted. Shame on you.”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.