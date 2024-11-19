The Golden Bachelorette’s Chock Chapple reveals how he got his unique name

Chock Chapple was the big winner of the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

He received Joan Vassos’ final rose and, in turn, got down on one knee and proposed.

Life after The Golden Bachelorette seems to be working out great for them, too.

The pair wasted no time getting their plans in motion and they’re already in New York City scouting out apartments.

Rather than just splitting time between his home in Wichita and hers in Rockville, Maryland, the pair also decided to share an NYC apartment to fulfill their dreams of living in the Big Apple.

After fulfilling some of their press obligations, the pair jetted off to NYC and have been sharing updates with fans ever since.

Chock opens up about how he got his interesting name

One of the questions Chock has been asked since winning Joan’s heart is how he got his famous name. He was asked this week while appearing on The Betchelor podcast.

It turns out that the story is rather underwhelming.

“What is Chock? What is that name,” host Jared Freid asked.

Then Joan admitted she had never met another man with that name before.

Chock explained, “I don’t have this great story. My legal name is Charles, but I have always gone by Chock.”

“My mother told me, ‘Usually, the nickname for Charles is Chuck.’ Then she goes, ‘I didn’t like Chuck,’ and a couple of her girlfriends were just sitting around, and somebody came up with Chock.”

Chock admitted, “Since I’ve been two years old, I’ve always been Chock.”

Joan doesn’t seem bothered by Chock’s name, and the couple has been inseparable since Joan revealed that he won the season and that they were now engaged.

Joan and Chock are apartment shopping in New York City

The Golden Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose just finished airing less than a week ago, and Joan and Chock have already started the second chapter of their romance.

Joan posted from the plane on Saturday, telling fans they were going to New York City. She shared that they’d spend the weekend enjoying the city and then set off to find an apartment on Monday.

They already shared about their time in Times Square and posted pictures from the theater where they enjoyed the Wicked premiere. They met up with several Bachelor Nation alumni and shopped at some very unique stores.

Now, Joan has announced that they’re ready to head to Maryland so she can properly introduce Chock to the rest of her family and friends.

The Golden Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.