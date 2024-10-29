The Golden Bachelorette fans slam Pascal Ibgui for ‘making fun of’Joan Vassos

Pascal Ibgui is catching heat for a very interesting reason.

The Golden Bachelorette suitor made it to the final three and this week, we get to see him in Tahiti with Joan Vassos for Fantasy Suites.

Joan has already hinted that there will be trouble in paradise, and we can’t help but think Pascal may be the problem.

The latest The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek alluded to that drama when they showed Pascal in an interview as he exclaims that he is “not okay!”

But that’s not why The Golden Bachelorette viewers are taking aim at him right now.

Instead, it seems some are upset at his Halloween costume, which was a pretty funny version of Joan Vassos.

Pascal Ibgui impersonates Joan Vassos

Pascal has us questioning whether he joined Bachelor Nation for the right reasons, and his Halloween costume further proves that he probably didn’t.

During the Hometown Dates, Pascal went out of his way to feature his fancy salon, taking Joan for a bit of pampering while showing off his business, which is doing so well that he even has a line of haircare products with his name on them.

If anyone was wondering if he would move for Joan, his bustling salon proves that he’s firmly planted in Chicago.

This week, he further proved that when he dressed up as Joan for Halloween — complete with a long blonde wig and shiny gold minidress.

In the Instagram photo showing off the outfit, Pascal was sure to let everyone know that this costume was worn at his salon, which he made sure to tag.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers react to Pascal’s costume

The comments section on Pascal’s Halloween costume post is flooded with folks who love his look. That was expected.

But what we were surprised to see are a few critics who aren’t impressed by Pascal’s antics, with some even accusing him of making fun of The Golden Bachelorette star.

One commenter asked, “Are you making fun of Joan?”

Quite a few people responded, and most seemed to agree.

One responded, “He is just looking for attention, like a child.”

Another wrote, “And he looks… well…nothing like her. Bad choice!”

The Golden Bachelorette fans aren’t all impressed by Pascal’s attention grab. Pic credit: @pascalibgui/Instagram

Another agreed, writing, “this is how I’m taking it. How else can you take it?”

Pascal is getting blasted for choosing to dress up as Joan for Halloween. Pic credit: @pascalibgui/Instagram

While one person argued that she should be flattered, another wrote, ” it sure looks like mockery to me. It looks garish, certainly not flattering. I’m very disappointed in him.”

Interestingly, Joan Vassos is not seen in the comments at all.

Pascal is quickly going from a Golden Bachelorette fan favorite to a villain, and we’re betting he’ll move even further into the latter after the next episode.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.