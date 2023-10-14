The Golden Bachelor viewers think two of the women are spitting images of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

The Golden Bachelor has been a breath of fresh air for Bachelor Nation.

Viewers have fallen in love with Gerry Turner and the women competing to win his heart.

We’re three episodes in now and have gone from 22 ladies down to nine, who we are getting to know better each week.

Some of the women are more fun than others, constantly wowing Gerry and keeping viewers entertained.

Others are already up in the drama, getting catty with each other as the competition heats up, and some get closer to Gerry than others.

But there’s one similarity (or rather two) that is so uncanny that The Golden Bachelor viewers have been pointing it out, and as one person put it, “you can’t unsee it.”

Kathy and Susan are the new Caitlyn and Kris?

Kathy has been deep in the drama, going head-to-head with Theresa about her connection with Gerry and her constant need to talk about it.

She even cried to Gerry about how “someone” was being mean to her and managed to get a sympathy rose before the rose ceremony in the last episode.

Gerry was shocked when he realized that the woman she was talking about was Theresa, one of his clear frontrunners and someone he even said was very kind-hearted.

Now, viewers are looking at Kathy for an entirely different reason. As one X (formerly known as Twitter) user pointed out, she looks uncannily like Caitlyn Jenner.

What makes things even funnier is that Susan, who recently made a significant impression on Gerry with her special talent, has long been compared to Kris Jenner.

Now, a photo of the two Golden Bachelor women has been shared side-by-side next to a picture of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and they are correct; we cannot unsee this.

Will The Golden Bachelorette happen next?

The Golden Bachelor premiered with over 4 million viewers tuning in, and with three episodes behind us, the Bachelor Nation spinoff continues in popularity.

It’s quickly become a fan-favorite show, and as we get to know the women even better, there have been many calls for a Golden Bachelorette next.

When Jesse Palmer was asked about whether a female-centric spinoff is coming next, he made it clear that he’s on board.

While it’s not up to Jesse, something he pointed out, the popularity of The Golden Bachelor is making it look like this will happen, and viewers are already calling out who they want to see as the first lead.

We’ll have to wait for an announcement because it seems inevitable.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.