The Golden Bachelor is nearly perfect but viewers want to see these changes in the future

The Golden Bachelor is turning into a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite show — and quickly!

The premiere episode brought in over four million viewers, and fans of the show can’t stop gushing about it.

It’s a nearly perfect spinoff, and that’s a big deal, especially for Bachelor Nation, which has seen plenty of flops in recent years.

Part of the reason for the new show’s success is Gerry Turner, as viewers just can’t get enough of this retired widower from Indiana.

But the show’s women are also winning us over week after week, and it’s clear that this senior version of The Bachelor is a breath of fresh air.

While we love most of what we see on The Golden Bachelor, the premiere season has some issues, and viewers have been quick to address them in hopes that production will make adjustments for an even better Season 2.

Here’s what The Golden Bachelor viewers want changed about the new show

So far, The Golden Bachelor is a cookie-cutter version of The Bachelor, just with an older cast.

That’s great, but because of the age group we’re dealing with, some things should probably be adjusted to accommodate these amazing seniors.

Natascha said on her way out after not getting a rose in Week 2 that they need chairs for the rose ceremony. Even the Bachelor cast members have complained that the rose ceremonies sometimes take hours while they stand in the bright lights, waiting and sweating while production works to get all the perfect shots.

With this cast all over 60 years old, it was brutal making them all stand there for the rose ceremony, and it’s something that viewers agreed with, too. These women need chairs, so hopefully, production will fix this mistake next season.

“Do the rose ceremony in CHAIRS dammit,” One X user wrote.

Another viewer went even further, writing, “What have we learned from”What did we learn this episode? Producers need to ditch the bunk beds, get chairs for the rose ceremony, and get a driver for dates.”

This show fan is referring to the bunk beds that the ladies squabbled over early on, with some pointing out that they have to get up to use the bathroom at night and that putting this many older women in one room together is just downright uncomfortable.

She also touched on the one-on-one date with Theresa, where Gerry drove the LA freeways for the first time and did it without headlights, as he couldn’t even see what was in front of him. Both Gerry and Theresa were scared for their lives during the date, which may have brought them closer, but it was just really hard to watch.

Some other things about The Golden Bachelor that should change

Last week, we complained about the length of the show, which is just one hour.

It feels like we can’t really get to know the women in that short of time, and each episode of The Golden Bachelor seems to be over as we finally start to get into it.

Another issue viewers have pointed out, which isn’t really a fault of this wonderful show, is that it is followed by Bachelor in Paradise. Is anyone even watching BIP this season? Everyone seems to be tuning in for The Golden Bachelor and then can’t seem to change gears to watch this mess on the beach.

It should be interesting to see what adjustments are actually made for the next season.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.