The Golden Bachelor: Everyone who got a rose in Episode 2

The second week of The Golden Bachelor was even more magical than the first.

With fewer women on the show, we got to learn a bit more about all of them and see their real personalities start to shine.

We also got to see Gerry on a one-on-one date and on a group date, giving us even more insight into who he is.

So far, viewers have not been disappointed as we learn more about Gerry — who has Bachelor Nation falling in love week after week.

Gerry’s authenticity has been refreshing, and despite the series needing to make a few adjustments going forward, this is the best reality show on TV right now.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

We also saw Gerry get really emotional again at his second rose ceremony, as this gentleman knew he’d have to eliminate women from his cast, but he didn’t want to hurt anyone.

But this is The Golden Bachelor, and all the women can’t make it to the end. Each week, Gerry has to choose who gets to stay and who goes home.

Here’s who got a rose on The Golden Bachelor Episode 2

Already, 10 of the original 22 women who joined The Golden Bachelor cast have gone home. That includes Matt James’ mom, Patty, who did not get a rose on premiere night. It also includes Marina Perera, who did get a rose but decided to leave to deal with an urgent family matter.

In alphabetical order, here are the women who remain:

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, California.

Ellen, 71, a pickleball co-captain from Delray Beach, Florida.

Faith, 61, a local radio host from Benton City, Washington.

Joan, 60, a school administrator from Rockland, Maryland.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas.

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis.

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania.

Theresa, 70, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey

The Golden Bachelor viewers call out things that must change

The Golden Bachelor is a smash hit, and there’s no doubt about that. More than 4 million viewers tuned in for the series premiere, and everyone is talking about it.

While it’s been incredibly fun to watch, there are some things that viewers are hoping production will change for future seasons.

One of them is the fact that they do the rose ceremonies while standing, just like the original show. The problem is that the rose ceremonies can take hours, and these women are all over 60 years old. Past Bachelor cast have commented on how grueling it can be so we can only imagine how tough it is on senior women.

Even Natascha said something about it in Episode 2 as she exited the show without a rose.

Another issue viewers took with the show was when the women went to figure out sleeping arrangements and had to decide who would sleep in bunk beds. Seriously, why would they ask senior women to do this?

We’d also like to see longer episodes. Right now, The Golden Bachelor only airs for one hour per week, which feels rushed and doesn’t allow viewers to really get to know the women.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.