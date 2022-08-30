The Family Chantel viewers slam Pedro for his intentions in the divorce from Chantel

The Family Chantel viewers weigh in on what they’ve seen from Pedro Jimeno during his divorce. Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of The Family Chantel got ugly between Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett as Pedro made steps towards his separation and divorce.

Chantel wanted to stay and fight for their marriage while Pedro said he was too far gone from the relationship, citing that Chantel pushed him away. Based on what transpired in the last few episodes and the latest specifically, viewers are slamming Pedro for his intentions in the divorce.

The Family Chantel fans just found out that Chantel drained her and Pedro’s joint bank account of 265k and took valuable items from their shared home and left. This came after Pedro started moving things into his new apartment the day after he told Chantel he wanted a divorce.

Much of The Family Chantel audience believes that Pedro’s reaction to Chantel taking the money is deeply concerning. They believe his callous manner in addressing Chantel’s feelings and concerns paired with the way he is treating her are painting the picture of a user.

Chantel and Pedro first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After? They and their families were so popular that they got a spinoff in The Family Chantel, which is airing its fourth season.

Viewers have gotten to know and love Chantel and Pedro’s relationship over the years they’ve watched them evolve as a couple, so the shocking dissolution of their relationship is dear to fans.

The Family Chantel viewers react to Pedro Jimeno’s behavior on the last episode

The Family Chantel fans and critics flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on what they saw from Pedro during the latest episode.

One person remarked, “It’s funny how Pedro was ready to ignore Chantel’s calls, pleas to stay together, etc but the moment the money was taken out of the bank account he’s acting like a bounty hunter trying to find/talk to her lmfao he’s a joke.”

Another critic shared, “I believe he played chantel this whole time until he felt comfortable enough to live in the U.S. and could take money from her when they divorce. Chantel I hope you get everything you deserve. Pedro is a piece of s**t like his family.”

Someone else slammed, “It’s actually hilarious to see Pedro running around town like a chicken with his head cut off over money. He didn’t fight this hard for his marriage. We see what his real intentions are.”

Yet another viewer commented, “Pedro casually forgets to mention he took $5000 from the account without telling Chantel and was likely going to take more. By his logic, he ‘stole’ too then.”

Pedro Jimeno will confront Chantel Everett next episode of The Family Chantel

Last episode left off with Pedro taking off work to scour the Atlanta area for Chantel. Based on the trailer for next week’s episode, it looks like he will eventually find her after a search involving their bank activity.

Pedro will catch Chantel with his immigration documents and an altercation of sorts will take place before Chantel calls the cops.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.