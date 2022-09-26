The Family Chantel: Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia shares photo in tight striped jumpsuit

Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia posed in a striped jumpsuit. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers have watched Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia have a glow-up over the years she’s been featured on the show.

With Season 4 of The Family Chantel ending a few weeks ago, Lidia recently made her social media presence known with a picture of herself in a tight striped jumpsuit.

In the photo, Lidia posed poolside with her hand on her hip, rocking aviator sunglasses as she modeled the cold-shoulder vertical striped jumpsuit.

The top half of the pants-suit hung loosely while it hugged her body from the mid-section down. She did not offer a caption for the image she shared with her almost 3000 followers.

Lidia has been best known on 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel for her intense disliking of Chantel and her family.

The Family Chantel viewers got to know her better on Season 3 when her troublesome background with Pedro’s dad was explored. It was revealed that Lidia knew Pedro’s dad was married with another family, but she decided to have kids with him anyways.

Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia and sister Nicole Jimeno had glow ups

When Season 4 of The Family Chantel came out, it was clear to viewers that both Lidia and Pedro’s little sister Nicole had major glow-ups.

Nicole was accused of trying to look like Chantel, given that her new makeup, hair, and style of dressing very much resembled Chantel’s despite Nicole consistently declaring her detest of Chantel.

Lidia had longer hair, ditched her glasses, and a changed up her style for her private interview and throughout the season. Lidia’s eyelashes were also noticeably more prominent, as was a changed pigment in her skin.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have broken up

Lidia made it clear that she never liked Chantel and has always backed her son up when he has brought up bad things about her.

During Season 4, Lidia was briefly on Chantel’s side after Chantel gave her designer sunglasses, only to be against her and Pedro’s relationship a short time later.

Lidia got her wish for a breakup because, in late May, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel, and they both took out mutual restraining orders.

The Family Chantel viewers watched the ugly demise of Pedro and Chantel’s marriage and got to hear the reasoning behind both sides and how and if they were fighting to save their marriage.

It seems now everyone involved has been sharing unbothered posts. Between Lidia’s jumpsuit photo, Pedro’s photo with another woman, and Chantel’s vacation bikini selfies, it looks like each camp is attempting to live their best lives.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.