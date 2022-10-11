The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno ‘winked at you’ in plunging swimsuit

Nicole Jimeno shared a dazzling swimsuit photo with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Jimeno, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno, has been making her presence known recently after having a glow-up.

The 27-year-old Dominican native has gotten more prominent storylines on The Family Chantel in the last two seasons, which coincided with her glow-up and foray into pageantry.

In any case, Nicole used her growing Instagram platform to share a flirty black-and-white photo with fans.

Nicole had her dark hair swooped over to one side and slightly obscuring one side of her face. She had one arm above her head resting behind it as she made a sultry face for the camera.

Nicole’s black plunging swimsuit showed off the top half of her incredible figure as she accessorized the look with a medallion necklace.

The caption for the stunning selfie read, “I winked at you 😆.”

Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno has on-and-off-again relationship with Alejandro Padron

Nicole has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Alejandro Padron for the last two seasons of The Family Chantel.

While Alejandro was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, he now lives in New York after getting married to an American.

Nicole learned that Alejandro was still married to his estranged wife when they started dating, but he swore their relationship was over.

Nicole’s mom Lidia hated Alejandro for being a married man and also for not having the job she wanted him to have.

In one particular scene, Lidia called Alejandro a dishwasher after he revealed he was the manager of a cell phone store.

Despite her mom and Pedro disliking Alejandro, Nicole kept the relationship up but broke up with him after finding out he responded to a DM from a thirsty fan.

The pair rekindled their romance on Season 4, and Nicole also suffered a miscarriage, and Alejandro tried to be there to support Nicole. Alejandro also provided Nicole with his divorce papers.

Nicole Jimeno competed for a pageant title

Nicole worked with a pageant coach and honed her modeling skills to compete to become Miss Dominican Republic in 2021.

She got a cosmetic procedure on her neck and a breast enlargement surgery before the pageant, where she came in in the top ten.

Her mom and best friend Coraima were there to support her.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.