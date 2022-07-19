The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shows off her assets in hot pink

Nicole Jimeno showed off in pink to The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel star and younger sister of Pedro Jimeno, Nicole Jimeno, loves flaunting her glow-up to fans.

With Season 4 of the hit spinoff currently airing, viewers have seen Nicole come into her own as she has competed for the title of Miss Dominican Republic.

Nicole’s on-screen confidence has also manifested itself on her social media, where she loves to share scantily clad mirror selfies.

Most recently, Nicole stunted in a very tight and cleavage-baring hot pink long sleeve shirt.

The 28-year-old filmed herself from several angles in the mirror as she gave a funny message to her fans.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Nicole back during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance when Pedro and his now-ex-wife Chantel Everett first appeared within the franchise.

Since then, Nicole has been a cast member on every season of Happily Ever After? her brother has been on, and she has a much larger role on these later seasons of The Family Chantel.

Nicole Jimeno was pretty in pink for The Family Chantel fans

Through her Instagram Stories, Nicole shared several clips of herself posing in front of a mirror.

Nicole made different expressions and captured herself from different distances in the flirtatious videos.

A caption above the video read, “Buenos dias mortales [laughing/crying emojis].” Translated to English, that means, “Good morning mortals.”

Nicole sported a very tight hot pink top that was tucked into light-colored tight jeans. She wore her hair down and straight, and the video appeared to have a filter over it.

During Season 3 of The Family Chantel, viewers saw Nicole get her braces off and get breast enlargement surgery. Since then, her glow-up has continued.

Nicole Jimeno’s relationship with Alejandro Padron is a storyline on The Family Chantel

Nicole has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Alejandro Padron for the last two seasons of The Family Chantel.

Both Pedro and Nicole’s mom Lidia detest Alejandro. Pedro has not liked him because he was married when he and Nicole first got together. Lidia has not liked him for the same reason, plus the fact that he is Dominican and didn’t have the right job.

This season is focusing on Alejandro’s attempt to win Nicole back despite the major problems they have in their relationship over jealousy, trust, and Nicole’s family’s feelings.

On the last episode, Nicole agreed to start carrying on a relationship with Alejandro in secret.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.