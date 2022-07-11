The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shares thirst trap in silver bikini

Nicole Jimeno showed off her curves in a silver bikini to The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Jimeno has had a definite glow-up since 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers first saw her, and she loves flaunting her gains.

In Season 4 of The Family Chantel viewers even watched Nicole make the top 10 in the title run for Miss Dominican Republic, so they know she has put in a lot of work.

Through her Instagram, Nicole posted a picture of herself in a tiny silver bikini in a lush green setting. She looked to be wearing dress shoes in the spicy photo but made a comment for fans to ignore them.

Nicole got her braces off and had breast enlargement surgery on Season 3 of The Family Chantel which was the catalyst to her glow-up. She also does her makeup and hair differently now and dresses up more.

As Nicole has gained more notoriety on The Family Chantel and has an ongoing narrative of her own now, she has ramped up her social media too.

26-year-old Nicole loves to post pictures or videos of herself at the gym and to that end, loves to share photos in bikinis.

Nicole showed off her slim but curvaceous figure in a jungle photo in a silver bikini.

Nicole had her hand above her eyes as if she was blocking the sun and was wearing flats for shoes.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ignore my shoes!”

Nicole Jimeno and her mom Lidia Jimeno have been called out for their appearances

Both Nicole and her mom Lidia have been called out by The Family Chantel viewers for their drastically changed appearances this season.

Namely, Nicole has been blasted for trying to look like Chantel since their interview outfits, hair, makeup, and general styles have become very similar.

The Family Chantel critics have even accused Nicole of being obsessed with Chantel since she often brings her up on the show. However, Nicole has clapped back at her haters on social media about that notion.

On Lidia’s end, viewers have been speculating that she has had work done to her face, whether it be Botox or something else. It is also apparent that Lidia may have gotten hair extensions as well.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.