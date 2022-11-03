The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno rocks leopard bikini and braids

Nicole Jimeno shared a stunning photo with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno, has been on vacation in Mexico and has not missed an opportunity to show off her bikini body.

The 27-year-old Miss Dominican Republic competitor, who finished in the top 10, stunted in a leopard bikini in a post she tagged as being in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

In the photo, Nicole had one arm raised straight in the air and the other seemingly outstretched to take the picture.

She appeared to be barefaced and rocked long dark box braids.

Nicole’s bikini, which she touted as “$15 from Walmart,” had a brown base with black leopard print spots.

Nicole’s bust, which she had augmented to be bigger in Season 3 of The Family Chantel, was accentuated in the stunning photo she shared with her 188k followers on Instagram.

The Family Chantel fans think Nicole Jimeno has been trying to look like Chantel Everett

Since Season 4 of The Family Chantel premiered earlier this year and viewers saw Nicole’s dramatic glow-up, she has been getting criticism that she has tried to look like her brother’s now-estranged wife, Chantel Everett.

In her interviews on Season 4, Nicole’s style looked highly similar to that of Chantel’s, with her hair and makeup being very comparable.

Nicole has historically always hated Chantel and has been vocal about her dislike, so when she was pressed with the notion that she was trying to look like her enemy, she clapped back on social media.

That said, Chantel got chunky box braids back in August, and Nicole has recently been rocking a very similar style, so she has been getting called out once again for trying to look like Chantel.

Will The Family Chantel be renewed again?

The Family Chantel viewers watched as Chantel and Pedro’s marriage fell apart in Season 4, and currently, they are in the process of divorce with mutual restraining orders against one another.

Whether the hit 90 Day spinoff, focused on Chantel and Pedro’s marriage, can be revived in some capacity is still up in the air.

Their families and individual storylines became a popular part of the show, so there may be room for the show to continue, but it would need to be reworked in its focus.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.