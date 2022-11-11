The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno looks curvy in flattering purple bikini

Nicole Jimeno spiced up the internet in a recent picture share. Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno, has had a glow-up the last few years and she loves to show off her gains.

Nicole got her braces off, got breast enlargement surgery, started doing her hair and makeup differently, and became a pageant contestant.

On The Family Chantel, Nicole has been getting more of a storyline every season and has become more well-known to viewers.

On social media, Nicole has an active presence and often shares content from the gym, beach, traveling, or posts professionally shot photos.

Nicole has been on vacation in Mexico and has been sharing a bevy of spicy beach content.

In a recent share, Nicole looked incredible as her killer curves looked amazing in a selfie shot.

Nicole Jimeno looks stunning in a bikini at the beach

In her most recent Instagram post, Nicole shared a selfie snap in the sand as beach chairs and the water could be seen behind her.

Nicole was wearing a lilac-colored halter-style bikini top that appeared to match the stringy bottoms she had on.

Nicole had a big smile and let her box braids hang down one side of her face as they were pulled behind her back on the other side.

She appeared to have a minimal or makeup-free look as her long torso stole the attention of the shot as she posed in a flattering way.

The caption Nicole wrote in Spanish could be translated to, “The perfect days are with Sun and Beach 🌞💜.”



Nicole Jimeno promotes her on-and-off-again boyfriend Alejandro Padron’s YouTube Channel

Nicole has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Alejandro Padron and their relationship has been featured on Seasons 3 and 4 of The Family Chantel.

When Nicole and Alejandro first got together, Alejandro was still married. Nicole’s mom also hated Alejandro when she met him, and their first meeting resulted in a big blowup, as has every meeting they’ve had since.

Nicole also caught Alejandro responding to another woman on social media and that caused a lot of trust issues.

However, last season, Nicole and Alejandro rekindled their relationship and Nicole found out she was pregnant but then sadly miscarried which brought her and Alejandro closer.

These days, Nicole and Alejandro appear to still be together because she promotes his YouTube Channel about cologne on her Instagram bio.

The link that Nicole provides takes fans to Alejandro’s video on the “Top 3 Masculine frangrances on the market.”

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.