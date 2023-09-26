The Family Chantel is returning for one last season — Here’s what to know

It’s been a long, nail-biting wait for The Family Chantel to return, but we finally have a premiere date and a trailer for Season 5.

The Everett family has given us some shocking moments over the years, but this will be the most explosive season yet.

The episodes will start airing in November, and sadly, it will be the final season.

After leaving us on pins and needles with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s divorce, the last installment of the popular spinoff show will give us all the answers we’ve been waiting for.

At the end of last season, viewers wondered if Pedro and his family would still be featured on the show, given the couple’s tumultuous split.

The answer to that is yes; you can expect to see not just the Everett family but Pedro’s mom, Lidia, and his sister, Nicole Jimeno, as well.

Here’s what else you can expect in Season 5.

The Family Chantel features the explosive divorce between Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett

After watching Pedro and Chantel’s journey over the years, the show will come to a sad end, much like their marriage.

The show will feature the aftermath of the couple’s split and how they are dealing with life since Pedro filed for divorce.

It’s been nine months since the tumultuous couple saw each other, and they are both desperate to move on. However, as they get closer to finalizing the divorce, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement difficult.

Aside from bidding goodbye to each other, Chantel and Pedro still have the difficult task of dividing their marital assets– another difficult part of the divorce process.

Decisions such as selling their home and who gets what possessions are almost impossible to finalize between the two.

Viewers will bid goodbye to The Family Chantel after Season 5

Chantel will bid goodbye to her marriage once and for all, but not before confronting Pedro and his family.

Chantel and the Everett clan made one last trip to Santa Domingo, where she laid everything on the table about Pedro’s indiscretions during their marriage.

It was a heart-wrenching trip for Chantel, who broke down in tears while confronting her estranged husband with her family by her side.

The jaw-dropping faceoff between the two families will mark the end of not just the couple’s journey but the show as well.

All the twists and turns of Season 5 marks an inevitable end to The Family Chantel with secret revelations and shocking accusations.

This final chapter promises to deliver highly charged moments until the very last minute, when the families meet face to face for one last time.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, November 6, at 9/8c on TLC.