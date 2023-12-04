The Family Chantel fans gush over ‘gorgeous’ Winter Everett

Winter Everett is ready for the holiday season, and she just posted a glam photo that has people gushing.

The Family Chantel fans have witnessed Winter’s impressive transformation over the past few years, and her confidence has skyrocketed since losing over 100 pounds.

Her relationship with sister Chantel Everett has also improved, and now that Winter is no longer in her older sister’s shadow, the two are closer than ever.

That close sisterhood has come in handy this season since Chantel needs all the support she can get amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

The fifth and final season of the spinoff series is centered on their tumultuous split, with both sides throwing out nasty accusations against each other.

However, we’ve also witnessed some light and fun moments as we’re seeing another side of Winter on the show.

These days, the 28-year-old is focused on pursuing a career in modeling, and she’s well on that path, as we saw during a professional photo shoot session in Episode 4.

The Family Chantel fans are gushing over Winter Everett’s gorgeous photos

Winter was all smiles in photos posted on Instagram, where she donned a nude, off-shoulder dress and a sleek bob hairstyle while posing beside a well-decorated Christmas tree.

“It’s timmmmee!! 🎄,” she captioned the post.

The comments on Winter’s post were overwhelmingly positive as people raved about her appearance.

One person wrote, “You’ve always been gorgeous. And your transformation is inspiring. Congratulations on your life journey ☺️.”

Another added, “You look gorgeous absolutely stunning. Congrats on your new look🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Someone told the TLC star, “What a progress you loook Gorg love yo from Tanzania.”

One Instagram user wrote, “You look AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥 happy holidays beautiful soul ❤️.”

Someone else also said, “Yes!! Beautiful!! ❤️❤️❤️ killing it!”

Winter is chasing her dreams after losing 117 pounds

Winter’s impressive weight loss was just the beginning of her journey because now she can pursue her supermodel dream.

The Family Chantel star shared some images from the photo shoot featured in a past episode and a message for her supporters.

“To my amazing Butterfly Babes 🦋 From deciding to love myself, shedding 117 pounds, to chasing my dream of becoming a supermodel, this is just the beginning of our incredible journey,” she wrote.

“Remember, you have the power to rewrite your story, spread your wings, and reach for the stars. Embrace every moment of your beautiful journey 💖,” she added.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.