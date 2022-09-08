The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett shows off her teenage dirtbag photos

Chantel Everett shared old photos of herself to The Family Chantel fans for the “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is the latest franchise alum to join in on the “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge.

The premise of the challenge is to show followers throwback photos from your youth. Most participants start with a selfie video of themselves now, as Chantel did, before the video cuts into a series of old photos.

Chantel shared 11 photos ranging from Halloween pictures, a photo with bangs, cheerleading captures, and images goofing with friends. There were also several mirror selfies as well as a few professional-looking photoshoot pics.

In most of the photos, Chantel looked high school age and was trying to make serious faces in the ones where she wasn’t playing around.

The Teenage Dirtbag challenge was originally a TikTok video that Chantel reshared with her almost 1 million followers on Instagram. In the caption, she simply hashtagged the challenge as well as The Family Chantel.

Chantel first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her now-divorce-paper-filed husband, Pedro Jimeno. The pair and their families were featured on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before getting their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members have done the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ challenge

There have been other 90 Day Fiance stars besides Chantel that have taken part in the Teenage Dirtbag challenge and given fans a glimpse into their pasts.

Loren Brovarnik and Kara Bass both shared pictures from their youth that were highly entertaining captures of their younger selves and personalities.

Chantel, however, was the one to share the most photos.

Chantel Everett is going through a nasty divorce

As Season 4 of The Family Chantel was airing, viewers found out that Pedro had filed for divorce from Chantel and that they had mutual restraining orders against each other.

That news was breaking as fans were watching Chantel and Pedro’s marriage fall apart epically right before their eyes.

The Family Chantel viewers learned that Pedro thought Chantel was lazy, selfish, and unsupportive of his dreams which was the root of their problems in his eyes. Meanwhile, Chantel felt like Pedro checked out of their marriage after all the drama with his family on Season 3 and that he was taking his unresolved issues out on her.

They talked about their extreme lack of a sex life and total inability to make any headway in conversations.

In real-time, fans of the OG couple also learned that Chantel was accusing Pedro of domestic violence and adultery.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.