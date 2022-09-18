The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett shows off her curves in plunging mini dress

Chantel Everett shows off her small waist in a body-hugging dress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett and her friends took Jamaica by storm during their annual girls’ trip and she has lots of photos to show for it.

The Family Chantel star brought some colorful outfits and skimpy bikinis, but during a birthday celebration for one of her friends, she opted for a simple black dress.

Chantel still managed to turn heads, showing off her figure in the body-hugging attire that featured a plunging neckline.

It seems she was doing her best to not upstage the birthday girl as they enjoyed a celebration in her honor while at the hotel. Chantel’s friend was clad in a shimmery t-shirt dress as they posed for photos to capture the occasion.

The women made the most of their time in the Caribbean but they’ve now returned home to the U.S.

Chantel is back to being busy with work and she recently shared a funny video dressed in her uniform as she hyped herself up for her third shift of the day. The newly single TLC personality is keeping herself busy as her marital issues with Pedro Jimeno continue to play out on the show.

As the season nears its end it will be interesting to see what that means for the future of the spinoff. Will Chantel continue to film her life as a single woman? Will Pedro and his family still be a part of the show going forward? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Chantel Everett wears a black mini dress in Jamaica

The Family Chantel star had a sweet birthday celebration for her friend before they returned home and she opted for a body-hugging black dress paired with sandals for the night out–or night in since they stayed at the hotel.

Chantel snapped a selfie of the outfit which accentuated her small waist and she opted for simple glam makeup. She showed off thick brows and glossy lips, adding a gold necklace with an anchor pendant to complete the ensemble.

The 31-year-old also posted a photo with the birthday girl who she tagged in the picture that has since expired on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I love you girl! @yaniquern❤️.”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett returns to work after a fun vacation

The Family Chantel star had a wonderful time in Jamaica with her friend but now it’s back home and back to reality. Chantel jumped right back into work upon her return to Georgia–recently working a triple shift.

She shared a TikTok video on Instagram clad in her scrubs and a blue cardigan while dancing in the bathroom to the popular Destiny’s Child anthem, Survivor.

“Hyping myself up for the end of my 3rd 12 hour shift,” she noted in the post.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.