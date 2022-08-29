The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett pretty in pink shares a peek at her gratitude journal

Chantel Everett goes glam in a pink outfit. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is going through a trying time amid her messy divorce from Pedro Jimeno but has found positive ways to channel her energy. The Family Chantel star has been spending time with family and friends, and she’s also taken up journaling.

Chantel has been putting her thoughts on paper to get through the hard times, and she recently shared a sneak peek with her followers.

Instead of focusing on what she doesn’t have in her life, Chantel’s journal entry proved that she’s concentrating instead on her many blessings.

That process seems to be helping the newly single reality TV personality. A recent photo showed her dressed up in a stunning shade of pink– looking happy as she posed for a photo before stepping out.

Chantel’s messy split from her husband of six years is still playing out on the show this season, and in the latest episode, Pedro made it clear that he was done with their marriage.

Chantel has done everything in her power to try and fix things, including an impromptu trip to the Dominican Republic to get advice from Pedro’s mom. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain; now, it’s officially over for the couple.

In the meantime, Chantel is doing all she can to move on and heal from the demise of her marriage.

Chantel Everett wears a pink crop top and jeans for a night out

The Family Chantel star shared a photo on her Instagram Story after getting dressed up for a night out.

Chantel wore casual attire for the occasion in blue jeans while showing off a bit of skin in a pink belly-baring top. She wore her hair parted down the middle in a sleek style and added a small drop earring.

She also went with soft glam makeup, which included long lashes, a light shade of pink lipgloss, and blush as she smiled for the photo.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett shares her gratitude journal

The Family Chantel star posted her new journal on social media showing off the grey hardcover publication titled “The FIVE MINUTE JOURNAL.”

Chantel also gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at one of her journal entries and the quote of the day, “Magic is believing in yourself. If you can do that, you can make anything happen.”

In the first three lines, the 31-year-old shared the three things she was grateful for.

“My family and friends who love me” were first on her list, followed by “My education and career that helps me grow” and “The energy that I wake up with.”

She also wrote down the three things that would make her day great, followed by her daily affirmation.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

“I am healthy, wealthy, rich, AND that B***h!” wrote Chantel.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.