The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett in plunging red hot bikini on girls’ vacay

Chantel Everett wears a red bikini on vacation. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is living her best life during a recent girl’s trip amid the drama going on with her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

The Family Chantel star has been posting photos on social media, and her latest batch of images showed her clad in a red hot bikini.

While Chantel didn’t share her location in the post, she’s likely in the Caribbean. A few days ago she revealed plans for an annual girls’ trip to Jamaica which takes place every September.

Chantel shared the information during a Q&A with curious followers on social media.

The newly single TV star was looking forward to the getaway as she continues to relive her split from Pedro while the newest season plays out.

The couple officially split up in April, but in May the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from his wife. The sad ending is not what Chantel had hoped for and she made that clear on the show. However, her attempts to fix her marriage proved futile.

Now, she’s just trying her best to heal from the demise of her marriage as viewers on social media chime in with their opinions.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has found ways to ignore everything going on and a girls’ trip is the perfect distraction.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chantel Everett heats up the beach in a red bikini

The Family Chantel star is living it up on her girls’ trip and she’s been sharing snippets from her getaway.

One image showed Chantel striking a pose as she perched on a chair by the pool. She wore a skimpy red bikini and oversized Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses and she held on to her long braids.

In another image, the TLC personality smiled for the camera as she cooled down with an ice-cold drink. Chantel gave us another view of the stunning red two-piece showing off her ample assets in the plunging top and the high-cut bikini bottom.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is focusing on positive things

Amid everything going on in her life, The Family Chantel star is focusing on the positives.

She has been channeling a lot of her energy into journaling and recently shared one of the entries from her gratitude journal where she wrote down the things in her life that she’s grateful for.

Another major focus for the registered nurse has been her busy job, which she takes a lot of pleasure in doing.

In a recent post, she shared a card from one of their daily affirmations that speaks to how she feels about her job.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel placed the card on her legs and snapped a picture of the quote which states, “I help people. This gives me great purpose and pleasure.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.