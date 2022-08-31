The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett channels her inner princess during a fun day at Disney

Chantel Everett enjoys a weekend at Disney World. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett spent some time at the happiest place on earth over the weekend, and she channeled her inner Disney princess during the fun weekend.

Chantel and her friend shared photos on social media from their time at Disney World as the 31-year-old left all her stress behind in Georgia.

The Family Chantel star has been going through a lot over the past few months as her six-year marriage to Pedro Jimeno imploded despite her best efforts.

The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from his now estranged wife back in May, but things are just playing out on the show, which means Chantel has to relive the difficult moments all over again.

However, the registered nurse has been keeping busy with work, and during her off time, she’s been leaning on her family and friends. Chantel has also been journaling her feelings and she recently gave us a sneak peek at one of her journal entries.

While the reality TV personality has a lot to complain about, she has instead been focusing on the positives in her life as she tries to heal from the demise of her marriage.

Chantel Everett enjoys a weekend at Disney World

The Family Chantel star had a fun-filled weekend in Orlando, Florida, as she explored Disney World.

Chantel and a friend donned their cutest princess dresses as they enjoyed the attractions. The TLC personality shared videos of photos from her trip. One clip showed her clad in a green dress and matching Minnie Mouse headband while her friend wore a similar outfit in pink.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The two friends posed in front of the mirror as Chantel recorded the video.

They later changed out of their princess outfits and into jungle-themed attire, with Chantel clad in a camouflage t-shirt with khaki shorts and sneakers as they got ready for another adventure.

Chantel’s happy face was a welcome change from the latest episode, where she was brought to tears after Pedro asked her for a divorce. However, she has more fun-filled moments on the horizon.

Chantel Everett is ready for her trip to Jamaica

The Family Chantel star talked about her annual trip to Jamaica during a Q&A, where she admitted to having good and bad days amid her divorce.

Chantel revealed that the trip takes place every year in September, and with August almost over, it won’t be long before she jets off on her latest adventure.

It seems she’s getting prepped and ready for her trip as she recently showed off a new braided hairstyle–giving off vacation vibes.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel shared a photo of her hairdo on her Instagram Story as she snapped a selfie to show off the cute style.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.