The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett admits to ‘good and bad days’ amid divorce

Some days are admittedly better than others for Chantel Everett as she grapples with the demise of her marriage to Pedro Jimeno.

The Family Chantel star opened up on social media during a Q&A and admitted that she has good days and bad days amid her ongoing divorce.

The couple recently bought a home together and Chantel was eager to start a family before her world came crumbling down.

Things are already getting messy between the former couple with both slinging allegations at each other. Pedro filed for divorce back in May and he filed a restraining order against his estranged wife and she filed one in return.

Chantel later responded to Pedro’s divorce filing with some startling allegations of her own including adultery and domestic violence.



The couple both agreed in their divorce documents that after six years their marriage is irretrievably broken and now Chantel is trying her best to get through this difficult period in her life.

Chantel Everett admits to good and bad days amid divorce

The Family Chantel star opened up her Instagram to questions from her followers and someone asked about her wellbeing as her messy split plays out on the show.

“How are you doing?” asked the Instagram user.

“I have good and bad days,” admitted the 31-year-old.

Some of those good days include spending quality time with her family and friends as she tries to traverse life as a single woman again.

Chantel has been spending a lot of time with her younger sister Winter Everett and she’s been leaning on her brother River Everett as well.

Chantel, who works as a registered nurse, has also been keeping herself busy with long shifts at work, but it won’t be long until she takes a well-needed vacation.

Chantel Everett gets ready for a Caribbean vacation

The Family Chantel star is planning an exotic getaway from all the drama going on with her pending divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

During the Instagram Q&A Chantel revealed that she has an upcoming trip planned for Jamaica.

“Where’s the next adventure to?” questioned one Instagram user.

“Jamaica every September,” revealed Chantel in her response.

She shared a photo from her last trip to Jamaica which she captioned, “Chantel on vacation!”

The TLC personality was clad in a plunging purple bikini as she enjoyed her time in the water.

It won’t be long before Chantel is back to doing just that once again. Plus now that she’s single we’re sure she’s going to let loose and destress from the all the drama going on in her life.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.