The Family Chantel: Chantel and Winter Everett wear matching belly-baring neon outfits

Chantel and Winter stun in highlighter yellow and pink neon matching outfits. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel and Winter Everett are out living their best lives and showing off their curves in matching, belly-baring neon outfits.

Chantel and Winter show some skin in hot pink and highlighter yellow neon outfits.

Chantel and Winter pose in sexy neon matching outfits

In a recent Instagram post, Winter shared a stunning photo of herself and her sister Chantel in matching sets.

Winter posted the photo on July 3rd to show off their outfits for a sisters’ night out.

Although the sister’s exact location is not mentioned in the post, Winter captioned the post by saying, “watermelon vibes,” in front of what looks like a rooftop with a scenic backdrop of the city.

Chantel is wearing a highlighter yellow two-piece skirt and top set with a strappy middle showing off her stomach.

Winter is wearing a hot pink, two-piece high-waisted, wide-leg pant set with the top also showing some skin with identical straps like Chantels.

Winter and Chantel twin in matching neon outfits with their midriffs exposed. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter receives compliments from fans in the comment section

So many fans commented positively on Winter’s photo, complimenting just how good she looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One fan jumped into Winter’s comment section and wanted to tell her how encouraging and inspiring she is to everyone and compliment her and Chantel on how good they look together.

The fan said, “Two beautiful sisters (fire emoji, fire emoji) Winter you are looking so beautiful, you are an inspiration to us all woman (black heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Another fan commented on Winter’s photo to gush over how gorgeous Winter looked and compliment how well the outfit looked on her.

The fan said, “Yeeeees WINTER! So love this look on you…Gorgeous (heart eyes emoji).”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter and Chantel’s relationship has come a long way

Winter and Chantel had a very up and down relationship up until recently when Winter decided to undergo weight loss surgery.

The two have tried to have a sisterly bond before; however, it was not nearly as strong as it is today.

Winter always felt that Chantel was trying to change her and that everyone was trying to compare her to Chantel.

Just recently, after Winter dropped her ex-boyfriend and underwent surgery, fans could see a positive shift in the sister’s relationship with one another.

The sisters have started to post more photos together and showcase how much they enjoy each other’s time, whether posting workout routines or making light-hearted TikToks.

Hopefully, Chantel and Winter’s relationship continues to flourish.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.