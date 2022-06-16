The Family Chantel: Alejandro Padron has heart eyes for Nicole Jimeno in sexy leopard top

There may be a clue about the relationship status between Alejandro Padron and Nicole Jimeno. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Jimeno has made it very clear this season on The Family Chantel that she and her on-and-off-again boyfriend Alejandro Padron were done for good. However, that may not be the case present-day, as evidenced by a social media exchange.

On Instagram, Nicole posted a mirror selfie where she had full makeup, styled hair, and was wearing a sexy and revealing leopard print top.

Alejandro dropped what appeared to be a flirtatious comment in the comments section.

Nicole and Alejandro’s troubled relationship has been followed on The Family Chantel since he was introduced in Season 2.

Nicole’s mom Lidia and brother Pedro had major problems with Alejandro because they never thought he was good enough for Nicole. These feelings were compounded after they found out he was still a married man.

Are Alejandro Padron and Nicole Jimeno together?

Nicole had a major glow-up the last few years and loves flaunting her newfound confidence and fit body. Both were present in a recent mirror selfie Nicole took where she wore a tight v-neck leopard crop top and jeans.

Her hair and makeup were done as she made a kiss face to the camera.

Nicole’s controversial former boyfriend Alejandro Padron dropped onto the post to comment the heart eyes emoji along with the Spanish phrase, “Que vanilla.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Nicole did not like Alejandro’s comment, but the pair both follow each other on Instagram.

Alejandro’s comment and the fact that they still follow each other could mean that Nicole and Alejandro are back together. It could also mean that they are just on friendly terms.

Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno said was her ideal man was on The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel viewers heard from Nicole about her ideal man, and she also relayed the input of her mom, Lidia.

Nicole said she would prefer not to ever work and wanted to get a sugar daddy ideally. However, she said she currently works for the state in the Dominican Republic doing clerical work.

Another major requisite Nicole is looking for is that she wants an American man. This point was driven home by her mom, who does not want to see Nicole with another Dominican man like Alejandro.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.