The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 2: Roman coin discovery and underground collapse shakes up effort

The second episode of Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island, titled Whistle While You Work, takes viewers deeper into the hunt for the island’s elusive treasure hunt.

The team, led by Rick and Marty Lagina, shifts focus to a new target area called the Golden Egg.

This strategic move departs from previous exploration zones like the Blob, Baby Blob, and Pi sectors as the team intensifies efforts to uncover Oak Island’s secrets.

The episode starts with a team meeting led by Rick Lagina, who explains the importance of the Golden Egg.

He notes the mission’s high stakes, emphasizing that the treasure is either in this location or definitively absent.

Drilling operations in the area reveal a loose bottom during core sampling, producing what the team dubs “mud sausages.”

Although the cores contain only mud, the discovery is interpreted as a promising sign that the team may be nearing something significant.

The Curse of Oak Island team discovered a Roman coin

The tension escalates when an unexpected underground collapse occurs near the borehole the following day. While the event is not captured on camera, an animated recreation illustrates the magnitude of the incident, adding to the unpredictability of their excavation efforts.

Rick’s reaction highlights the urgency and anticipation surrounding this new search phase.

Meanwhile, the team turns its attention to Lot 5, uncovering rocks, hollow areas, and, ultimately, a copper coin. Expert analysis identifies the artifact as a Roman coin dating back to between 200 and 300 AD.

This remarkable find sparks speculation about possible connections between the island, the Vikings, and the Knights Templar.

Building on this discovery, the team plans a field trip to L’Anse aux Meadows, the sole verified Viking settlement in North America, to delve deeper into these theories.

Oak Island artifact linked to the Vikings

Adding historical intrigue, the episode references a whistle crafted from walrus tusk ivory found on Oak Island in the early 1900s. Its unique material and craftsmanship hint at potential ties to ancient seafaring cultures, including the Vikings, further deepening the island’s mystery.

Whistle While You Work contains a blend of scientific analysis and high-stakes exploration that defines The Curse of Oak Island. From Roman artifacts to unexpected geological challenges, the episode reinforces the team’s dedication to piecing together the island’s enigmatic history with the new technology.

As viewers eagerly await the next episode, the discoveries and developments will keep fans engaged as the hunt continues to uncover the island’s mysteries.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.