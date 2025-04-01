The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 18 preview teases possible piece of the Money Pit

After more than a decade of digging, drilling, and deciphering clues, the team on The Curse of Oak Island may be closer than ever to uncovering a piece of the legendary Money Pit.

Season 12 has taken viewers on a journey across various parts of the island, leaving viewers yearning for some actual treasure, but Episode 18 might finally deliver a breakthrough.

A newly released preview teases a discovery that has the entire Fellowship buzzing with excitement.

From the swamp to Lot 5 and back to the Money Pit, potential clues and artifacts are emerging on multiple fronts.

What stands out this time is the team’s growing belief that they may have encountered original materials from the Money Pit itself.

As tensions rise and the digging continues, anticipation builds for what could be one of the most pivotal episodes yet.

Swamp discovery sparks new optimism

The preview opens in the swamp, where the team reacts to an unexpected find.

A crew member exclaims, “Whoa, there’s something here,” setting off a flurry of interest.

Katya Drayton seemingly makes the discovery with her magic wand and responds, “Sounds pretty good,” suggesting that the metal detector find might be significant.

Though details remain vague, the moment fuels speculation about a buried structure or object hidden beneath the swamp’s murky waters.

This area has previously produced intriguing finds, and the renewed activity suggests the team hasn’t ruled it out as a major clue site.

The reaction implies this could be more than just another false lead.

Lot 5 and Money Pit hints stir excitement

Meanwhile, over at Lot 5, the team uncovers another mysterious item. “Wow, is that normal?” one member asks, visibly puzzled by the discovery.

A second team member inspects the object and remarks, “It’s cryptic to me,” further adding to the mystery.

The discoverer hints at its significance, saying, “Oh, so this could be something new,” while another reflects on the moment, calling it an “aha moment.”

Rick Lagina adds historical context by pointing out, “It’s 85 years before the discovery of the Money Pit,” suggesting that the find may predate the 1795 event that started it all.

The episode also picks up from last week’s cliffhanger as the team continues drilling in the Money Pit.

Their enthusiasm is evident with shouts of “Yeah,” “Wow,” and “Here we go—come on baby!”

When a promising find is pulled from the ground, Alex Lagina adds, “That could be a piece of the original Money Pit,” triggering visible excitement among the crew.

Episode 18 may mark a turning point in the treasure hunt, with all eyes now on what lies beneath Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.