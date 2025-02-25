The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 13: The hunt for the Chappell Vault heats up

In the upcoming episode of The Curse of Oak Island, Caissons Ho!, the team embarks on a significant excavation to unearth the legendary Chappell Vault.

This episode comes after a week’s break from its schedule on the History Channel.

This endeavor follows months of meticulous research and preparation, marking a pivotal moment in their quest to uncover the island’s long-hidden secrets.

The Chappell Vault, named after early 20th-century treasure hunter William Chappell, is believed to be a critical clue in the Oak Island mystery.

Chappell’s 1897 excavation led to the discovery of a vault at approximately 153 feet, containing intriguing artifacts such as a hand-wrought nail and a fragment of parchment with writing.

These findings have fueled speculation about vast treasures concealed within the vault, ranging from pirate hoards to religious artifacts.

The Oak Island team goes deep into the Money Pit

In a preview of the episode, Rick Lagina emphasizes the importance of this operation, stating, “This is the culmination of a big effort by the entire team.”

The team’s determination is intense as they prepare to deploy massive caissons, which are large, watertight retaining structures, to penetrate deep into the Money Pit area, aiming to reach the elusive vault.

Using caissons is a strategic decision designed to provide safe access to previously unattainable depths due to flooding and unstable ground conditions.

As the excavation progresses, the team encounters a substantial wooden structure. One member notes, “We hit a lot of wood,” suggesting the presence of underground construction.

This discovery raises the possibility that they have located the original Money Pit, a site that has eluded treasure hunters for over two centuries.

The original Money Pit, first discovered in 1795, has been the focal point of numerous excavations, each adding layers to the island’s enigmatic history.

Did the Oak Island team find a diamond?

In the preview, a team member uncovers a gemstone during the dig. Upon inspection, Jack Begley exclaims, “Wow, is that a diamond?”

If this find is, in fact, a diamond, it suggests that individuals of considerable wealth or importance were present on Lot Five, a section of the island that has yielded various artifacts in past explorations.

The presence of such a gemstone could indicate connections to historical figures or events, potentially rewriting parts of the island’s known history.

Marty Lagina reflects, “So somebody of importance, of wealth, was on Lot Five.” This acknowledgment fuels the team’s resolve to continue their pursuit despite obstacles.

Viewers can anticipate a blend of historical investigation and real-time discovery in this episode.

Hopefully, the Oak Island team will make some groundbreaking discoveries, giving long-time fans hope that they will track down the treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.