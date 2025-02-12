The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 12 recap: The team follows the treasure map

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, titled Mapping It Out, the team embarks on a series of explorations that blend historical intrigue with hands-on investigation.

The episode opens with a War Room meeting featuring the core team alongside Vanessa Lucido of ROC Equipment.

The primary focus is on the logistics of deploying new caissons to further their excavation efforts.

While specific timelines remain undetermined, the discussion shows the team’s commitment to advancing their search operations to finally get to the elusive treasure.

Transitioning to Lot 5, the team examines a stone foundation where they uncover fragments of glass and brick.

Notably, key team members are absent from this discovery, leaving the interpretation of these artifacts open-ended. The findings hint at historical human activity, prompting questions about their origin and significance.

The search for the vault continues in the swamp

The swamp continues to be a focal point, with the team persisting in investigating a well-like structure they speculate could be a vault.

Multiple wooden fragments are retrieved, leading to the involvement of geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner.

Upon examination, Dr. Spooner provides insights into the possible age and origin of the wood, though definitive conclusions remain elusive.

At this point, the swamp has yet to produce any tangible results, and the team previously believed the treasure was unlikely to be in that area of the island.

Rediscovering the historical Blair Treasure map

Most of the episode is dedicated to a War Room discussion about a historical treasure map.

The team recounts how William B. Goodwin once interacted with an individual possessing an Oak Island treasure map.

Although the original has been lost, Goodwin’s recreated version from memory becomes a point of interest.

Despite uncertainties surrounding its accuracy, the team is optimistic that this map could guide them closer to the elusive treasure.

Guided by the recreated map, the team ventures to Lot 1, searching for specific stone markers described therein.

They quickly identify rocks bearing distinctive features, such as well-defined X’s and square shapes.

One particular stone, dubbed the “lightning stone,” becomes a focal point. Metal detection expert Gary Drayton surveys the area around this stone and uncovers an iron artifact.

He tentatively identifies it as a tool potentially used in historical treasure tunneling, a claim that excites the team’s historian and fuels further speculation.

As the episode concludes, anticipation builds for subsequent explorations on the mysterious island.

The team plans to conduct a cross-sectional analysis of the recently discovered wooden fragments, which could lead to the treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.