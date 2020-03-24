The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team go for the treasure shaft

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team will focus on two specific areas: the swamp and the treasure shaft at the Money Pit.

In the last couple of weeks, a lot of work went into Smith’s cove and the Uplands. However, that’s all come to an abrupt end now with the removal of the cofferdam. Nova Scotia’s environmental laws mean a hiatus is in place on any work in that area.

But that’s OK. The guys can now focus their attention on the swamp and whether or not there’s anything buried at the bottom of it, perhaps in the eye. They can also, once and for all, get into the Money Pit.

The network blurb suggests the swamp and the Money Pit may be interconnected — an exciting new expert theory perhaps?

New analysis connects man made activity in the swamp to the construction of the Money Pit just as the team begins their most ambitious and expensive operation yet to locate the elusive treasure shaft.

Drilling for the Money Pit

In two episode previews, the team receives delivery of a new toy — a very large can indeed.

“We got the largest can possible,” says Rick Lagina.

ROC came back to the island, and they’ve brought their giant oscillator to drill into the ground.

“What happens when I push this button…?” #CurseOfOakIsland pic.twitter.com/KrmRP0znNi — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) March 23, 2020

“You don’t know if you’ve missed the Money Pit by a centimeter or five feet… that oscillator is gonna do the trick,” Rick later explains.

Marty Lagina: “The swamp is the key”

Meanwhile, the preview also shows Marty Lagina telling us that “the swamp is key.”

Expert Geologist Dr. Spooner is already on site in the marshy land.

“The cores [samples] show high lead/ mercury at the base,” he states.

This information could add fuel to the old theory that 16th Century English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon visited the island, as he was known to experiment with mercury.

At the end of the episode preview, the guys were back in the bar in Mahone Bay (not to judge guys, but this is becoming a regular habit).

“We have five different experts saying this is man-made,” Marty says.

This is likely a reference to the swamp and the fact it might have been created to hide a treasure.

Catch new episodes of The Curse of Oak Island at 9/8c on History.