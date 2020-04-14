The Curse of Oak Island preview: A new mystery coupled with new artifacts may lead to vital clues

On this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, we can expect the team to continue with the exploratory drilling in the search for Shaft 6 and the Money Pit.

While last week ended in disappointment when the guys missed out on the Money Pit, there were still some grounds for optimism as they found evidence of a collapse zone.

This week’s preview shows the guys uncovering lots more wood, which is always a great sign; to paraphrase Gary Drayton, you got to find wood before you can find treasure.

And not only have they found wood but they’ve discovered carved wood with Roman numerals. Gary Drayton says, “it’s like nothing we’ve seen before… this could be original wood.”

A new mystery on Oak Island

There also seems to be a new mystery this week, as they’ve discovered a tree stump. Nothing unusual about that, you might say, however, it’s pointed out in the preview that it’s “covered in cork” and “cork oaks only grow in Portugal.” Marty Lagina asks the thoroughly reasonable question, “so who brought it?”

Also this week, the network’s blurb suggests that the descendants of Robert Restall will be paying a visit to Oak Island. And they may be able to help with the oak tree mystery.

The Restalls return to Oak Island with exciting new artifacts while Rick, Marty and the team reach new depths in the Money Pit in their final push before winter.

In the 1950s, Robert Restall moved himself, his wife, and his children on to Oak Island, where they spent six grueling years looking for the elusive treasure. They lived in incredibly harsh conditions, the fierce weather combined with a lack of running water led to a rather grim existence.

Robert Restall was close to Oak Island treasure in 1960s

In 1965, Robert Restall claimed he was just a few weeks away from striking gold when tragedy struck. An accident in an exploratory shaft near Smith’s Cove took the lives of several men, including Restall and his son.

Robert’s descendants are back on the island, and they’ve got some intriguing new artifacts to show the guys, which include some acorns and some oak tree leaves. We can also expect some fascinating tales of the island.

Acorns and a leaf, preserved for over 60 years, might hold answers to where the oak trees came from. #CurseOfOakIsland pic.twitter.com/gxl2X7ezAL — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) April 13, 2020

And of course, as always expect Gary Drayton to dig something intriguing out of the ground; this week he’s found what looks like an old digging tool.

