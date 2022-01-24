The Challenge’s Zahida Allen wows fans with orange bikini pics, ‘more than a handful’ surgery update

Former The Challenge: War of the Worlds and WOTW 2 star, Zahida Allen. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge star Zahida Allen is sharing another update with fans about her latest cosmetic surgery enhancements that she’s had done over the past several weeks.

Allen, who appeared in two seasons of MTV’s competition series, revealed one of the major surgeries she had done alongside former castmate Rogan O’Connor.

On Sunday, she shared another major update, this time stunning her followers with several poses in an orange bikini to show off the work she had done.

Zahida shares orange bikini pics with surgery update

Taking to her official Instagram on Sunday night, former War of the Worlds competitor Zahida Allen stunned fans as she shared two photos of herself in an orange bikini.

“More than a handful,” she joked, referring to her latest surgery, which she told her followers a bit more about.

“Nearly 2 weeks post op after having breast augmentation and rhinoplasty from @serenecosmetic_ @comfortzonesurgeryofficial,” Zahida revealed in part of her caption.

She goes on to thank Serene Cosmetic and Comfort Zone Surgery for their work and care during her visits. She also mentioned she’s quite “happy with the results” but “still healing.”

“I’m not in any pain or discomfort at all now, my scars are healing well and they are tiny! I have been making sure I follow my after care properly daily and can’t wait to see my full results,” Zahida shared with her followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her latest update arrives not long after she and Challenge castmate Rogan O’Connor showed off nose jobs they’d had done in the past several weeks at the same cosmetic surgery centers.

Fans react to Zahida’s pics and update

Zahida, one of several Challenge alum with OnlyFans pages, frequently shares bikini and lingerie photos on her Instagram page.

The latest orange bikini set brought plenty of reactions from followers and possibly friends, reacting to her updated look.

“You looked amazing before and amazzzzing now. wish my bod was like this,” one fan commented with plenty of fire emojis.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

“Always fab but if you’re happier in yourself you’re winning,” another fan commented on the IG post.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

“Woowwwweee!!!! Amazing my girl so happy for you xxxx,” another fan commented on Zahida’s post.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Zahida’s Challenge castmate Cara Maria Sorbello even stopped by, complimenting another aspect of Zahida’s look.

“Your hair is so pretty!” the two-time Challenge champion commented.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Fans saw Zahida, 27, appear in both of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds seasons. In her first appearance, she teamed up with Zach Nichols, but the duo lost in elimination in Episode 5. Her last appearance, War of the Worlds 2, featured her withdrawing from the season in Episode 2 due to a family emergency.

The former Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach UK star indicated she was called to appear in Season 37, but the timing for filming coincided with her friend’s wedding, which she wasn’t going to miss.

Quite possibly, Zahida got a call to appear in Season 38, and fans will see her back on their screens for a third appearance on MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV, with Season 38 expected to arrive in 2022.