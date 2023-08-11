The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann said fans ‘rightfully dislike’ his USA 2 castmate Josh Martinez

Wes Bergmann is among six MTV stars who appear in The Challenge: USA 2, a CBS spinoff based on the longtime reality TV competition series.

While his other castmates include champions Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, and Jonna Mannion, Wes may have animosity toward another cast member he knows from the show.

The show features CBS stars who’ve appeared on MTV’s The Challenge, including Paulie Calafiore, Michele Fitzgerald, and Josh Martinez.

Wes recently spoke about and criticized Josh, calling out the Big Brother star’s performances during The Challenge.

As many fans have seen, Josh has his share of dramatic and emotional moments during MTV’s various seasons of the show.

It’s led to him becoming a polarizing individual with The Challenge fanbase, and Wes said he feels many fans “rightfully dislike” him.

Wes said he was surprised that Josh was in USA 2 cast

During an EW interview before The Challenge: USA 2 premiere, two-time MTV Challenge winner Wes didn’t hold back his thoughts about his castmate Josh.

“I’m really surprised Josh is back. I mean, he’s not very good. He has a really long track record of sucking at this. And the fans rightfully dislike him,” Wes told Sydney Bucksbaum.

He questioned why Josh was even back on the competition show due to the above reasons.

“If he’s not liked on the fan side, and he is not good at the game side, I don’t understand exactly what he’s doing there. But he’s goofy, so maybe he’ll provide some goofy moments,” Wes said.

Wes may have been playing up a feud or rivalry that is said to exist between them from previous seasons on MTV. However, he claims that it was all invented by Josh.

“I’m a charitable man, so if he wants it so bad, maybe I just need to give in and give it to him,” Wes told EW.

The castmates famously clashed in previous seasons of The Challenge, including Total Madness. In their return on War of the Worlds 2, Josh conspired with Laurel Stucky to get Wes put into elimination and ultimately sent home.

Both players returned for Double Agents, where Josh was able to outlast Wes in the game due to strong social gameplay. However, Josh found himself in a tough battle against Challenge legend CT Tamburello in an Episode 12 elimination, with the multi-time champ sending him home.

Josh is among CBS show winners in The Challenge: USA 2

As mentioned, Josh is one of several CBS stars in the USA 2 cast who have competed in MTV’s The Challenge. Several others include Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald, along with Big Brother’s Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

While Josh hasn’t won MTV’s show, he is the former winner of CBS’ Big Brother Season 19 in 2017, besting runner-up Paul Abrahamian. The win brought a substantial cash prize of $500,000.

Michele, who has done two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, won Survivor: Kaoh Rong, the 32nd season of CBS’ competition series.

Chris Underwood is the third CBS cast member in USA 2 who won their season, as he was the sole survivor in Survivor 38.

Beyond that, the rest of the cast of The Challenge: USA 2, barring MTV’s Bananas, Wes, Tori, and Jonna, is looking to capture that first reality TV show win for a share of $500,000.

In minor spoilers, Josh gained some early control over the game during CBS’ premiere episode. The BB star was randomly chosen as the first of three team captains. He made Jonna his first pick, following it up with Paulie, someone else he’s had a feud with on The Challenge.

Josh would love to finally silence his critics, including Wes, by capturing a first-ever win on The Challenge on his original network, CBS.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.