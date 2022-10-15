Tori Deal during a confessional interview for MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

Reality TV star Tori Deal made a simple-but-effective statement when she donned a skimpy bikini for a beautiful beach scene and shared the eye-catching photo with her social media followers.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies star wore an elegant white string bikini featuring a visible tag on the top and metal hardware as part of the bottoms’ design.

Her long hair was flowing as Tori knelt on a yellow and white beach blanket for a sideways pose, revealing a portion of a large tattoo on her side.

Tori kept a group of sunflowers with long stems in hand as part of the scene, which featured plenty of sand along with the gorgeous, calm ocean and skies with soft, scattered clouds in the background.

“If you need me you can find me,” she wrote with an emoji for stars as part of her Instagram post’s caption (below).

The reality star tagged Miami, Florida, as her location, with the latest swimsuit image collecting over 11,700 Likes and 100-plus comments as of this report.

Fans react to Tori’s bikini beach photo

With Tori Deal making her simple-but-stunning statement in a bikini at the beach, many fans and followers stopped by to praise the reality TV star’s gorgeous look. Many comments included loving emojis and reactions to show admiration for the beautiful visuals.

“The perfect woman doesn’t exi-,” a commenter started to say, but seemingly stopped their remark upon seeing Tori’s pic on their IG feed.

Another fan referred to Tori as “absolutely stunning” in her newest image.

“You outshining Florida sunsets,” another fan remarked about Tori’s bikini beach scene.

Tori is back for another Challenge season

One place viewers can find Tori is on MTV each Wednesday for the next several months. The 29-year-old, who originated on MTV’s Are You The One?, is part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

It’s the 38th season of MTV’s competition series and the seventh appearance for Tori in a regular season. She’s also been part of two Challenge spinoff shows on the network.

For MTV’s Ride or Dies season, Tori’s teamed up with her friend Devin Walker. The duo described that they’d been friends, enemies, and “frenemies” throughout their reality TV history. Now they are Ride or Dies teammates to the end.

They return after reaching the final in the previous season, Spies, Lies & Allies. Tori nearly won it alongside teammate Kyle Christie, but they fell to Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark in a very close finish.

Devin finished in third place for the Spies season with rookie Emy Alupei. He and Tori now feel they’ll have a strong advantage in the game as one of the few all-veteran combos competing in Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.